American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Fall Gala Honors Cynthia Erivo at Lincoln Center

At a Glance
American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Fall Gala brought together an influential gathering of New York's arts patrons, fashion luminaries, and philanthropists on October 29 for an evening celebrating dance. Held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, the annual black-tie benefit honored award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, while showcasing the extraordinary artistry of one of the world's leading ballet companies.
With a Halloween-inspired Angels and Demons theme, the evening blended theatrical fantasy with the sophistication of New York's cultural social scene. Legendary actress, dancer, and choreographer Debbie Allen presented Erivo with the evening's honor, recognizing her contributions to the performing arts and her ability to connect audiences through music, theater, and storytelling.
Beyond the glamour, the occasion underscored the vital role of private philanthropy in sustaining the performing arts, bringing together patrons whose support helps ensure ballet's continued relevance for future generations.
Known for her commanding performances across Broadway, film, and music, Cynthia Erivo was a fitting honoree for an institution dedicated to artistic excellence and creative expression.
Her recognition highlighted the connections among different performing arts disciplines, celebrating the ability of music, theater, and dance to transcend traditional boundaries. Debbie Allen's presentation of the award added another dimension to the occasion, bringing together two influential figures whose careers have helped shape contemporary entertainment and performance.
For American Ballet Theatre, the evening represented both a celebration of established artistic achievement and an acknowledgment of the creative voices inspiring a new generation.
Curated by ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe, the exclusive one-night-only program embraced the evening's supernatural theme through a carefully selected repertoire of classical and theatrical works.
Audiences enjoyed excerpts from Swan Lake, Coppélia, La Sylphide, Sylvia, The Dream, and Whipped Cream, alongside Frederick Ashton's Dance of the Blessed Spirits, Michel Fokine's Le Spectre de la Rose, and Agnes de Mille's Three Virgins and a Devil.
The imaginative program offered a survey of ballet's rich storytelling traditions, exploring romance, fantasy, innocence, and temptation through movement.
Among the featured dancers were ABT principals and celebrated performers Skylar Brandt, Aran Bell, Herman Cornejo, Daniel Camargo, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Devon Teuscher, and James Whiteside, alongside fellow company artists.
The evening's diverse repertoire demonstrated the depth of ABT's artistic talent and the enduring appeal of classical ballet presented through a contemporary cultural lens.
As one of the city's prominent cultural benefits, the ABT Fall Gala attracted a distinguished guest list spanning fashion, entertainment, design, and philanthropy.
Among those in attendance were Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky, Michael Kors and Lance LePere, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Misty Copeland, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, Lake Bell, Famke Janssen, Athena Calderone, Gucci Westman, Phillip Lim, Tiler Peck, and Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.
Additional guests included Colin Cowie, Anh Duong, Elizabeth Sulcer, Rashid Johnson, Sanford Biggers, Sarah Hoover, Tina Leung, Sai De Silva, and Jill and Sadie Kargman.
Following the performance, guests continued the festivities with an elegant black-tie dinner and dancing, reinforcing the gala's reputation as a gathering place for the city's creative and philanthropic communities.
The evening reflected the close relationship between New York's cultural institutions and the patrons, designers, artists, and public figures who champion their continued success.
While the evening celebrated artistic achievement and New York society, its central purpose remained philanthropic.
As ABT's flagship annual benefit, the Fall Gala raises support for the company's productions, the creation of new works, dancer training, educational programming, and community engagement initiatives designed to introduce the performing arts to audiences of all ages.
The 2026 celebration was led by Gala Grand Chairs Sloan Lindemann Barnett, Emily Blavatnik, Laila Blavatnik, Julia Koch, and Mary Julia Koch, whose leadership reflected the longstanding tradition of philanthropic stewardship within New York's cultural community.
Under the leadership of Artistic Director Susan Jaffe and Executive Director Barry Hughson, American Ballet Theatre continues to connect the traditions of classical ballet with the creative possibilities of contemporary performance.
Ultimately, the 2026 Fall Gala offered more than an evening of dazzling performances and distinguished guests. It served as a reminder that New York's cultural vitality depends on the intersection of artistic vision, private patronage, and a shared commitment to preserving the performing arts.
For more information about the company and its programs, visit American Ballet Theatre.
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