Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Joins the We Raise Hope Gala at the Metropolitan Club

Born in Yamanashi, Japan, in 1945, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa has practiced yoga and meditation since her teenage years. As a yoga instructor she held classes at culture centers and taught asana yoga to thousands of students. At 39 she met Pilot Babaji, a yoga and meditation master who was visiting Japan for a television program, and he invited her to train in the Himalayas. She went. Her biography states that the training led her to Samadhi, which it describes as the supreme state of yoga and meditation.