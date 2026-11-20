Dr. Elena Alvarez-Henry, a breast imaging radiologist and philanthropist from Ponce, Puerto Rico, was named to ¡HOLA! Américas' 2026 Latina Powerhouse Top 100 in the Changemakers category.
The honor was celebrated at the second annual Latina Powerhouse 100 Gala at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, attended by more than 400 guests.
She has supported the American Cancer Society for 19 years and serves on its board of directors.
Miami-Dade County proclaimed November 2 as ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse Day.
Dr. Elena Alvarez-Henry, a Puerto Rican breast imaging radiologist and philanthropist whose work has helped women gain greater access to cancer screening and care, has been named to ¡HOLA! Américas' 2026 Latina Powerhouse Top 100 in the Changemakers category.
The honor was celebrated at the magazine's second annual Latina Powerhouse 100 Gala at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Dr. Alvarez-Henry attended with her husband, Texas attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry.
The list places her among 100 Latina women whose achievements span medicine, business, entertainment, fashion, philanthropy and the arts.
More than 400 guests from the United States and Latin America attended, under the theme "The Hispanic Legacy: Inspiring America's Future." Former Miss Universe winners Dayanara Torres and Andrea Meza hosted alongside Venezuelan television personality Boris Izaguirre. Guests included entertainer Lele Pons, fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi, Disney executive Rita Ferro and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff.
Miami-Dade County proclaimed November 2 as ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse Day.
Dr. Alvarez-Henry is from Ponce, Puerto Rico. Her career spans nearly two decades. She completed her medical education on the island, then trained in radiology in Miami, including at Mount Sinai Medical Center and in a breast imaging fellowship at Jackson Memorial Hospital / University of Miami. She taught as an assistant professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine before returning home. She now practices at Pavia Breast and Imaging Center at Hospital Pavia Santurce and Hospital Oncológico de Puerto Rico.
Her specialty is breast cancer screening. She holds that effective health care must also address the financial, logistical and emotional strain on patients and their families.
"I am truly honored to be recognized by ¡HOLA! among so many extraordinary Latina women whose work is making a difference. As a physician, I see every day how early detection and access to medical care can change the course of a woman's life. This recognition is especially meaningful because it brings attention to the importance of women's health and to the communities that still face barriers to receiving the care they deserve. My husband, Thomas, and I share a deep belief that philanthropy can help bridge those gaps and create meaningful, lasting change."
Dr. Elena Alvarez-Henry
Dr. Alvarez-Henry has supported the American Cancer Society for 19 years. She serves on its board of directors and has twice presided over its annual gala in Puerto Rico. In 2026, the organization selected her as a spokesperson for its breast cancer awareness campaign on the island.
The couple have increasingly combined their giving. They served for the second time as title sponsors of the American Cancer Society's 2026 Grand Gala, held in August at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. The event raises funds for programs including Puerto Rico Hope Lodge, which provides complimentary accommodations for cancer patients and caregivers who travel from home for treatment.
The cause is personal. In medical school, she saw the difficulties faced by a fellow student whose young son had leukemia and needed treatment far from home. Supporting programs that ease those burdens has since become an important part of her charitable work.
Thomas J. Henry, one of Texas' prominent personal injury attorneys, brings more than three decades of philanthropy in health care, education, children, veterans and community organizations. In 2025, he established the Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Their giving in Puerto Rico has grown. Henry made a $1 million contribution to SER of Puerto Rico, a nonprofit offering specialized medical, therapeutic and rehabilitation services to children and adults. The couple were also title sponsors of an American Cancer Association fundraiser in Puerto Rico that raised more than $1 million for cancer research, education and care.
"Elena's recognition by ¡HOLA! is a reflection of the extraordinary commitment she brings to her work as a physician and to the causes she supports. Her dedication to improving women's health and helping families facing serious medical challenges is something I admire tremendously. We both believe that success carries a responsibility to give back, and we are fortunate to be able to work together to support organizations that make a real difference in people's lives."
Thomas J. Henry
The initiative, established in 2020, recognizes women whose professional accomplishments, leadership and community engagement are shaping the Americas. This year's full list of honorees is on the ¡HOLA! Latina Powerhouse site.
The honor is also a platform. For Dr. Alvarez-Henry, it draws attention to preventive medicine and wider access to health care.
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