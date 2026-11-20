"I am truly honored to be recognized by ¡HOLA! among so many extraordinary Latina women whose work is making a difference. As a physician, I see every day how early detection and access to medical care can change the course of a woman's life. This recognition is especially meaningful because it brings attention to the importance of women's health and to the communities that still face barriers to receiving the care they deserve. My husband, Thomas, and I share a deep belief that philanthropy can help bridge those gaps and create meaningful, lasting change."

Dr. Elena Alvarez-Henry