Luft was born to Judy Garland and film producer Sid Luft and grew up around some of the entertainment industry's most celebrated personalities. She appeared on television alongside her mother at age 11. Her career has since spanned Broadway, film, television and concert stages around the world, and she has built her own identity as an entertainer, storyteller and author. At the luncheon she will speak about growing up in the shadow of an icon, the pressures of fame and family, and finding strength through loss, love and resilience.