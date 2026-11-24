Lorna Luft will speak at the 28th Annual Old Bags Luncheon® on Wednesday, February 17, 2027, at The Mar-a-Lago Club.
The luncheon benefits the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, which has provided mental health services, counseling, education and family support since 1961.
Lora Drasner, Marzia Precoda and Jean Shafiroff are co-chairs, and Mia Rowe is committee chair.
The silent auction offers hundreds of designer handbags, and this year's IT Bag highlights British luxury house Asprey.
Lorna Luft, the singer, actress and author who is the daughter of Judy Garland and half-sister of Liza Minnelli, will be the featured speaker at the 28th Annual Old Bags Luncheon® on Wednesday, February 17, 2027, at The Mar-a-Lago Club. The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County made the announcement for its signature fundraiser, one of the highlights of the Palm Beach social season. The luncheon gathers philanthropists and community leaders for an afternoon in support of families in need.
Lora Drasner, Marzia Precoda and Jean Shafiroff are co-chairing the 2027 luncheon, with Mia Rowe serving as committee chair. The auction comes first. Hundreds of new and gently loved authentic designer handbags go up for bid, followed by lunch and the guest speaker. This year's IT Bag highlights the heritage of British luxury house Asprey.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lorna Luft to the Old Bags Luncheon," said Lora Drasner. "Her story is one of extraordinary talent, courage and determination. Behind the Hollywood glamour is a woman who has experienced life's challenges and emerged with a remarkable perspective on family, resilience and finding one's own voice. Her message is particularly meaningful to the mission of the Center for Family Services."
Luft was born to Judy Garland and film producer Sid Luft and grew up around some of the entertainment industry's most celebrated personalities. She appeared on television alongside her mother at age 11. Her career has since spanned Broadway, film, television and concert stages around the world, and she has built her own identity as an entertainer, storyteller and author. At the luncheon she will speak about growing up in the shadow of an icon, the pressures of fame and family, and finding strength through loss, love and resilience.
Her Broadway debut was Promises, Promises. Her stage credits include They're Playing Our Song, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame and White Christmas, and her screen credits include Grease 2 and numerous television appearances. Her bestselling memoir, Me and My Shadows, inspired the Emmy Award-winning miniseries Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, which she co-produced. Her later book, A Star Is Born: Judy Garland and the Film That Got Away, covers the making of one of her mother's most celebrated films. Her one-woman production and recording, Songs My Mother Taught Me, pay tribute to her mother's music.
Proceeds support the Center. Since 1961, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County has provided mental health services, counseling, education and family support to individuals and families across the county, including those who could not otherwise afford care. The luncheon helps sustain that work for children, adults and families throughout Palm Beach County.
"The Old Bags Luncheon demonstrates what can happen when philanthropy and community come together," said Todd L'Herrou, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Family Services. "Lorna Luft's experiences and her message of resilience reflect the importance of emotional well-being, family connections and the strength that comes from overcoming adversity. We look forward to an extraordinary afternoon that will help us continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."
With Luft at the podium and an Asprey IT Bag in the auction, the 2027 Old Bags Luncheon® marks 28 years of one of Palm Beach's signature charitable traditions.
Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. has embraced the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is accredited by CARF® International and by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management. For more information, visit ctrfam.org.
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