"For more than three decades, this festival has brought our community together around incredible food, exceptional wine and a cause that matters. Restaurants and beverage partners return year after year because they believe in what this event stands for, and every glass raised on Las Olas helps over 2.8 million Floridians living with lung disease breathe a little easier," said Riley Burke, event chair of the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival and Vice President of Sales at Southern Glazer's Beverage Company.