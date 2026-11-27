The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, April 23, 2027.
Presale tickets go on sale Black Friday, November 27, and run through December 7 or until they sell out.
More than 50 restaurants and more than 200 wines and spirits fill four blocks of Las Olas Boulevard.
All proceeds support the American Lung Association.
The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, April 23, 2027, and the best-priced tickets go on sale this Black Friday. A limited presale opens November 27 and runs through December 7, or until it sells out. The festival is hosted by and benefits the American Lung Association.
The presale is the reason to act now. General Admission is $99 against a regular $175, a saving of $76. VIP Grand Cru is $200 against a regular $300, a saving of $100.
General Admission covers food and drink at all three tasting pavilions, with entry to the Premium Wine Garden after 9 p.m.
VIP Grand Cru adds a Kick-Off Pre-Party at The Riverside Hotel from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with bites from the hotel and Shooters Waterfront. VIP guests enter the festival 30 minutes early and have private access to the Premium Wine Garden from 7 to 9 p.m.
The festival takes over four blocks of Las Olas Boulevard. It starts at 7:30 p.m., or 5:30 p.m. for VIP guests.
More than 50 restaurants from across Greater Fort Lauderdale take part, pouring alongside more than 200 wines and spirits. Last year's lineup also passed 50 restaurants, with a waitlist of others hoping to join. The 2027 roster mixes returning restaurants with first-time participants. The full lineup will be announced in the coming months.
Southern Glazer's Beverage Company is the exclusive wine and spirits partner. It pours its domestic and international portfolio across three tasting pavilions. Tito's Handmade Vodka, Aperol and Espolòn Tequila are the title sponsors.
The Southern Glazer's Beverage Company Premium Wine Garden, sponsored by Ombelle Fort Lauderdale, returns with rare pours, globally sourced wines and hard-to-find bottles. Shooters Waterfront serves small plates there.
"For more than three decades, this festival has brought our community together around incredible food, exceptional wine and a cause that matters. Restaurants and beverage partners return year after year because they believe in what this event stands for, and every glass raised on Las Olas helps over 2.8 million Floridians living with lung disease breathe a little easier," said Riley Burke, event chair of the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival and Vice President of Sales at Southern Glazer's Beverage Company.
The festival has run since 1996. All proceeds support the American Lung Association's work on lung health and the prevention of lung disease through education, advocacy and research. That includes efforts serving the more than 2.8 million Floridians living with lung disease.
The Riverside Hotel is the official host hotel. Supporting sponsors include the Swezy Family Foundation, Demesmin & Dover, the Las Olas Company, TravelHost Fort Lauderdale, Blackstone Group and Memorial Cancer Institute.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.