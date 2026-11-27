At a Glance
Smorgasburg South Florida hosts its third annual Ube Festival on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 536 NE 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village.
Entry is free. A Kamayan Feast led by Chef Tiana Gee of SoulPhil is ticketed separately, with limited seating.
Confirmed guest vendors are Island Tastes, Tala's Delights, Ives and Bees, So Sarap, Bootchog's Grill and Yen's Kitchen.
Smorgasburg South Florida's open-air market in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village turns purple this weekend for its third annual Ube Festival. Produced with Cheryl Tiu, founder of Cross Cultures, the two-day event is built around ube, the purple yam that is one of the Philippines' most recognizable ingredients, and gives Filipino chefs, entrepreneurs and creatives a platform in front of South Florida diners.
The program runs from traditional Filipino desserts to savory dishes that take ube in new directions, with music and karaoke filling out both days.
Filipino and Southeast Asian guest vendors will serve ube turon, ube horchata, ube custard buns and sweet coconut ube sticky rice, alongside ube-inspired candles and other retail goods. Island Tastes, Tala's Delights, Ives and Bees, So Sarap, Bootchog's Grill and Yen's Kitchen are confirmed, and more Filipino food concepts are expected to join.
Smorgasburg's regular vendors are taking part as well, with limited-edition ube dishes and drinks available only during the festival weekend.
The weekend's main event is a Kamayan Feast led by Chef Tiana Gee, known as Chef Tee, founder of SoulPhil, a concept that pairs Filipino flavors with Southern soul food. In a Kamayan meal, dishes are laid out on banana leaves and eaten by hand, shared by everyone at the table. Seating is limited, and tickets are sold separately.
Gee has cooked at République, Redbird and Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster in Harlem. She has appeared on Food Network's Chopped: Next Gen, Beat Bobby Flay and Ciao House, and was a winner on Battle of the Decades.
DJ Kuya Trey opens the weekend on Saturday, November 28, with a mix of music and Filipino beats, and DJ Tita Jazz takes over on Sunday, November 29. The festival also brings karaoke, one of the most beloved pastimes in the Philippines, and guests are invited to take the mic.
Cheryl Tiu, a journalist, creator and culinary consultant, founded Cross Cultures in 2016 to build understanding between cultures through food. The platform has produced events in Miami, Las Vegas, New York, Boston, Manila, Hong Kong and Singapore, bringing together the people who make food and the people who gather around it.
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