Designer Balmain ParisPhotography by Bridgett Ezzard @bephoto

Balmain Paris at Catwalk for Charity 2023: A Fusion of Fashion and Philanthropy in Miami

A Night of Elegance and Glamour with Balmain Paris at PAMM

Miami's Fashion Highlight: Balmain Paris Stars in Catwalk for Charity 2023
Miami, October 22, 2023 – In an enchanting display of high fashion and philanthropy, Balmain Paris dazzled attendees at the Perez Arts Museum Miami (PAMM) during the 9th Edition of Catwalk for Charity.

Luxury Meets Compassion: Balmain Paris' Exquisite Showcase

Balmain Paris, a beacon of luxury and sophistication, unveiled its latest collection in Miami. The event, themed 'Where Fashion Meets Philanthropy,' highlighted Balmain's unique designs, merging classic elegance with modern trends.

Angels for Humanity: A Commitment to Uplifting Lives

Curated by Angels for Humanity and founded by Judith Joseph, the event emphasized supporting underprivileged children in Miami, Haiti, and beyond, showcasing fashion's potential as a force for social good.

Honoring Humanitarians: Celebrating Community Contributions

The event recognized key figures like Tatiana and Camila Guiribitey, and the Marile & Jorge Luis Lopez Esq Family Foundation, alongside Regina Lynch Moskow, who received the Angels of Compassion Award for her service.

Star-Studded Evening: Celebrities and Fashion Icons Unite

Hosted by Terri Seymour and Louis Aguirre, and featuring Nadia Ferreira, the event was a confluence of entertainment, fashion, and altruism, adding a touch of glamour to the charitable cause.

A Legacy of Innovation: Balmain's Creative Vision

Under Olivier Rousteing's direction, Balmain continues to be a fashion industry leader, with its latest collection at the Catwalk for Charity exemplifying its cutting-edge yet timeless designs.

Summary

Fashion for a Cause: The Lasting Impact of Catwalk for Charity
As the event concluded, guests left inspired, with a strengthened commitment to the cause, proving the powerful role of fashion in driving positive social change.

