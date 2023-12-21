ELYSIAN Hosts Launch Reception for Catwalk Furbaby 2024 in New York City
ELYSIAN, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women over 35, officially kicked off the journey to CatWalk FurBaby 2024, a massive philanthropic effort that blends fashion and pets for the benefit of animal rescues across the country.
Billed as “a night of fashion for a lifetime of change,” the second CatWalk FurBaby will launch New York Fashion Week in the fall of 2024. The inaugural show – which brought together ten designers, ten models and ten rescues – launched New York Fashion Week in spring 2023 and has since been the subject of an award-winning feature-length documentary.
“The first CatWalk FurBaby was fabulous – thanks to powerhouse designers like Marc Bouwer, Merci Dupre Clothiers Dr. Christina Rahm, and Brooke Wilder Atelier, along with our stunning models and amazing charities,” ELYSIAN Publisher Karen Floyd said. “It was an enormous undertaking, and we learned quite a bit… which will make CatWalk FurBaby 2024 even better.”
Launched this weekend in the penthouse apartment of the illustrious Flatiron House on 23rd Street in New York City, the road to CatWalk FurBaby 2024 in part is a yearlong fundraising effort in the form of recruiting team sponsors. Funds raised will directly support participating animal rescue organizations.
The kickoff party was made possible thanks to Merci Dupre Clothiers, Evey Fine Art, and artist Mauro Bergonzoli. Merci Dupre Clothiers took the opportunity to launch a series of global trunk shows featuring its groundbreaking Enviremware eco-friendly fashion line.
“We are thrilled to once again join with ELYSIAN for CatWalk FurBaby,” said Ted Baker of partner DRC Ventures. “Both ELYSIAN and Merci Dupre Clothiers are on fire, taking the world by storm. I cannot wait to see how both brands continue to grow.”
Notable Attendees included: Karen Floyd, Ted Baker, Mauro Begronzoli, Mariebel Lieberman.