5 Ways to Exude Swaggy Style this Winter Season
Step into the cold weather season with unparalleled style with winter gear that seamlessly blends fashion with functionality. From cozy, chic and decidedly warm outerwear to gadgets that that make a statement in the frosty air, here's a roundup of trending items that'll help you embrace your winter wardrobe with confidence and flair.
NoirGold Goose Down Jacket for Men & Women
The NoirGold Goose Down Jacket is a marvel in winter fashion by marrying luxury with versatility. Sourced from genuine, top-quality Hungarian goose down feathers, this jacket—available in both men’s and women’s styles—stands in sharp contrast to the 90 percent of jackets using lower-quality duck down. Unlike its competitors, NoirGold offers premium goose-down warmth. Goose down is renowned for its superior insulation compared to duck down, providing more warmth with less weight. NoirGold harnesses this advantage, incorporating a unique gold thermal storage lining that not only traps heat efficiently, but also adds a touch of elegance. Its chic black and gold design transcends wardrobe boundaries, fitting seamlessly into both street-style and high-fashion settings. But, NoirGold isn't just a style icon; it's a pinnacle of functionality. Internal carrying straps offer effortless off-shoulder wear, turning the jacket into a statement piece even when not worn. Sure to become your winter style staple, this jacket is ultra-light, water-repellent, windproof, and highly breathable, with a cotton-soft fabric that resists pilling. Suited for temperatures from -5°C to -20°C, the NoirGold Jacket isn't just about braving the cold—it’s a fashion statement offering luxury, style and practicality.
The xSuit 4.0
Who says keeping it classy has to mean discomfort? The is the newest version of the brand’s highly popular xSuit—the suit known for extreme comfort, stretch and convenience. This recently released iteration is the most comfortable and stylish version yet, taking into account years of research and customer feedback. Among expanded stretch and other upgrades, the updates feature additional sizes and colors, including brand-new light blue and light gray versions. Utilizing advanced R&D and technology, the xSuit 4.0 is wrinkle, stain and odor-resistant—optimizing the convenience for wearers. It’s also fully machine washable, which eliminates the need for frequent dry cleaning and ironing. This makes it the ideal travel suit, whether sporting your xSuit 4.0 for business, weddings or other events. Due to its top quality construction, the garment is highly durable and lasts five times longer than average. Even more, the men’s clothing brand’s versatile designs enable easy mixing and matching to give you a wide range of choices in outfits and styles. xSuit works with some of the world’s top manufacturing experts in fashion technology in order to make the most comfortable clothing that keeps customers looking their best all day long. The company’s products are engineered with innovative materials—bringing the highest quality and sustainable alternative to fast fashion to men around the globe.
Moonglow Personalized Jewelry
For winter Valentine's Day or anytime, light up mom’s life with the moments that matter to them most—in jewelry form. Moonglow’s , for instance, allows the wearer to feel the energetic effects of a trio of moons that beautifully represent a personal story wrapped in the luxury of gold. Part of the brand’s Golden Memories collection, this necklace features an awe-inspiring pendant that suspends three mini moon charms, customized with your own special dates, on a matching slim chain. It’s designed to highlight personal moments that matter to you, her or whoever is wearing the stunning piece. Moonglow’s takes the classic version of this design to sparkly new heights with an added Swarovski crystal and a 10-millimeter personalized constellation image. The ring’s moon image is captured delicately, adding a dreamy vibe to any look, while the spiral represents the paths that life takes and how our destinies cross. Moonglow designed the adjustable Cosmic Spiral Ring for those looking for a path to their future, and serves as a reminder to keep moving forward and seek new experiences—no matter how uncertain they seem. The jewelry brand got its start with the unique idea of connecting people with their most important memories, events and moments using the moon phase of their most important date. It can be a wedding anniversary, birthday, the birth of a child, the end of a relationship or the start of a new adventure—the possibilities are endless.
Yosi Samra Footwear
For shoppers who want to maximize comfort in their shoe selections, Yosi Samra’s faux-fur was created to fit the wearer snugly for ease of movement and flop-free steps. These are faux-fur covered and include a durable outsole, making them ideal for indoor-to-outdoor styling. From loungewear to denim and dresses, these soft statement-makers are versatile enough to pair with your entire wardrobe. If you are looking to add a level of comfort to your sneaker game, Yosi Samra has you covered. Its is the comfy and light sporty shoe designed to be lived in—taking crossover styling up a notch with color blocking and a molded platform sole. The leather and suede tennis shoe features a contrast heel, toe and vamp detail, and brings a touch of fun with embossed snake print detailing. In fact, Yosi Samra’s runway-inspired styles have been worn by household celebrity names like Halle Berry, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Jessica Parker and more. Both shoes also include Yosi Samra’s signature dust bag with every purchase to protect your footwear from dirt and scratches. The global brand earned its reputation for making shopping for trendy and comfortable shoes fun with the creation of its foldable ballet flat—elevating the popular style with its superior craftsmanship and materials. Now available in more than 1,000 boutiques across the U.S. and 85 other countries, Yosi Samra provides customers with stellar footwear options without having to sacrifice on style.
JLAB’s Neon Wireless On-Ear Headphones & Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds
The from JLAB sit softly on the ears and head with their ultra-plush faux leather and cloud foam cushions, giving wearers endless comfort every time they jam out. And it truly is a jam session, since the wireless headphones pack a punch with 40-millimeter neodymium drivers. Plus, JLAB’s exceptional C3—or Crystal Clear Clarity—allows owners to immerse themselves in vibrant highs, mids and bumping bass for 30-hour Bluetooth playtime. Built for everyone who loves to rock out, the Neon Wireless On-Ear Headphones’ circular ear cups rotate 80 degrees and fold up in the palm of your hand, while their quick click track control easily adjusts the volume, play or pause and skip tracks. Users can even accept or reject calls while wearing the headphones and utilize the accessory’s universal mic. For those who prefer the low-profile experience, JLAB’s feature 12-plus hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 36-plus additional hours from the charging case. With a product called “Epic,” you know it comes with all the bells and whistles. The device’s Smart Active Noise Cancellation function adjusts to the environment and continually learns how to best cancel noises. And, with the new JLab Sound app, users can customize the Active Noise Control settings, touch controls and sound to their personal preferences. Other features include wear-detect sensors, IP55 sweatproofing and movie mode to elevate any film-watching experience.
Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided at no cost or sponsored to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.