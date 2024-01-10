5 Ways to Exude Swaggy Style this Winter Season

Moonglow Personalized Jewelry

For winter Valentine's Day or anytime, light up mom’s life with the moments that matter to them most—in jewelry form. Moonglow’s Mini Usambara in Gold , for instance, allows the wearer to feel the energetic effects of a trio of moons that beautifully represent a personal story wrapped in the luxury of gold. Part of the brand’s Golden Memories collection, this necklace features an awe-inspiring pendant that suspends three mini moon charms, customized with your own special dates, on a matching slim chain. It’s designed to highlight personal moments that matter to you, her or whoever is wearing the stunning piece. Moonglow’s Cosmic Spiral Ring in Rhodium takes the classic version of this design to sparkly new heights with an added Swarovski crystal and a 10-millimeter personalized constellation image. The ring’s moon image is captured delicately, adding a dreamy vibe to any look, while the spiral represents the paths that life takes and how our destinies cross. Moonglow designed the adjustable Cosmic Spiral Ring for those looking for a path to their future, and serves as a reminder to keep moving forward and seek new experiences—no matter how uncertain they seem. The jewelry brand got its start with the unique idea of connecting people with their most important memories, events and moments using the moon phase of their most important date. It can be a wedding anniversary, birthday, the birth of a child, the end of a relationship or the start of a new adventure—the possibilities are endless.