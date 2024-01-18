Fear of God Athletics: The 2023-2024 Season Launches in NYC

“The house is built to mirror the very nature and design of the highest being, where there is both unity and diversity in the trinity. The simplicity and complexity of ‘three in one’ reflects the heart and intention of the Fear of God house and our products. Fear of God, ESSENTIALS and Athletics, three pillars in one,” explains acclaimed designer Jerry Lorenzo regarding the new release of his Fear of God’s Athletics line. The collection debuted in New York City to a select invited audience on December 2, 2023 at a limited atmospheric popup in a Brooklyn warehouse location, following the success of its similar well-received Los Angeles experience debut at the end of November.