Essentials to Pack for a Winter Getaway
Under arctic conditions, these stylish essentials will keep you warm and cozy from the ski slopes to apres ski festivities.
Arcteryx Sentinel Insulated Jacket
Arcteryx Sentinel insulated jacket is perfect for snowboarding or cross country skiing.
Arctery’x Cerium Hoodie
Arctery’x Cerium Hoodie is the perfect midlayering piece for spring skiing or an extra layer of insulation.
Gerlups Natural Wool Warm Slippers
Gerlups natural wool warm slippers will keep your feet dry and warm for post-ski boot comfort and apres ski lounging.
Vibram Alitza Five Finger Loops
Massage your toes and balls of your feet with a barefoot experience after a long day of ski boots with the Vibram Alitza Five Finger Loops.
Metro Heated Polar Fleece Vest by ewool
The lightweight fitted Metro Heated polar fleece Vest by ewool for men and women delivers three levels of heating and up to 5 hours of power to keep you warm on the slopes.
Ewool’s Heated Gloves
Keep your fingers warm in frigid temps up to -20 degrees with ewool’s heated gloves that offers 3 levels of heat for up to 7 hours.