Runway Revolution: Black Excellence Takes Center Stage at NYFW

This past week, the baton was handed to a new wave of black designers, exemplified by individuals such as LaQuan Smith, Diotima , Frederick Anderson , House of Aama , Sergio Hudson , and the winner of Project Runway Season 20, Bishme Cromartie . Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland we feel in love with Bishme, his radiant smile, his talent and his personal story, and vulnerability. Before making his appearance on the show, his sister Chimere, his greatest ally and support, had tragically passed away from cancer. When he emerged victorious, he expressed that his triumph was dedicated to her memory.

Throughout the season, Cromartie showcased his unique take on avant-garde streetwear. As outlined on his website, his mission as a Black designer is to "encourage self-expression, champion representation, and challenge preconceived notions for people of color."