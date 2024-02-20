David Koma | Autumn-Winter 2024 London Fashion Week Runway

In an imaginary exchange between the late German neo-expressionist dance pioneer Pina Bausch and the contemporary Spanish action artist Candela Capitan, the collection deconstructs the dress codes of the on-duty and off-duty dancer's wardrobes through the modernist glamour of David Koma. It materializes in a tension between minimalism and maximalism in both form and color language. Inspired by spaces experienced at Thin Air – the lighting exhibition staged at The Beams in 2023 – the proposal considers the effects of light in both garment construction and staging.