The California-based L’Agence label is helmed by CEO Jeffrey Rudes, denim expert and American serial entrepreneur. Rudes uses this career background to breathe life to creative direction at L’Agence through modern interpretations that speak to the carefree yet sophisticated client. The brand employs luxury fabrics and identifiable embellishment signatures to craft a wearable yet standout womenswear line without reliance upon shock value, in order to agelessly stand the test of time. Their new season presentation stands poised as usual to perform popularly with the most up-to-date city fashionista, serving to clothe her from day to night with a variety of eye-catching statement styles from denim to evening wear that will have everyone asking, “where did you get that?” We look forward to watching as L’Agence continues to set trends and provide unique quality styles fit for any time, from everyday wear to the most special of occasions.