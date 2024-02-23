L’Agence presented a colourful and cheerful collection ready for any occasion: from a sequined suit fit for the chicest office in NYC, to an edgy leather moto dress perfect for a late-night celebrity soiree at the most underground club in Berlin. Discover the new Autumn/Winter 2024 “In the Woods” collection staged amongst floral arches at a transformed Gotham Hall at New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2024.
Standout looks from the collection included a monochromatic faux fur maxi trench coat over a matching pant set, an edgy black leather moto slit dress with silver-detailed accents, and a tailored maxi-length skirt and oxford-inspired top set reminiscent of a new tuxedo form for women. The designer’s goal is to empower women with an “easy-chic” style. The new collection is designed for the bold, daring, yet elegant woman at any age. Edgy attitude was in abundance throughout the designs via open button shirts, sky-high slits, cropped proportions, leather on leather, and cool-girl embellished denim. L’Agence’s brand identity continues to ring true: the brand self-proclaims that it’s created for “a California lifestyle with a French attitude.” Small details such as a thin coquettish ribbon bow tied at the neck, cherubic figures painted as a repeating all-over print on a suit, and heeled brogue shoes spoke to current romantic trends seen lately in the fashion sphere.
The California-based L’Agence label is helmed by CEO Jeffrey Rudes, denim expert and American serial entrepreneur. Rudes uses this career background to breathe life to creative direction at L’Agence through modern interpretations that speak to the carefree yet sophisticated client. The brand employs luxury fabrics and identifiable embellishment signatures to craft a wearable yet standout womenswear line without reliance upon shock value, in order to agelessly stand the test of time. Their new season presentation stands poised as usual to perform popularly with the most up-to-date city fashionista, serving to clothe her from day to night with a variety of eye-catching statement styles from denim to evening wear that will have everyone asking, “where did you get that?” We look forward to watching as L’Agence continues to set trends and provide unique quality styles fit for any time, from everyday wear to the most special of occasions.
