Pamella Roland the brand, helmed by Pamella DeVos, is a member of the CFDA and long-time choice of an impressive list of celebrity clientele including Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Nicolai Olivia Rothschild (“Nicki Hilton.”) Pamella DeVos herself explains her journey the best, from new designer to a stylist’s speed-dial list for the red carpet: “I started this business when I was older, so definitely my family comes first. But you see, in the beginning, it’s very difficult. You wear so many hats – but I was 42 when I started the business, and we’re now 22 years old. I’m just very proud of it. I’ve worked hard, I have a great team, and I feel better than ever about our team. Some of them have been with me for over 17 years!” She proudly shares that she’s always felt supported in this journey; “for sure (I rely on family and friends) as they’re the ones who are always there for you. But, I have such a great team that we’ve really become a family too… There can be problems, of course, but I know that I can talk to them and we can always work it out. That’s number one.”