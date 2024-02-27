Pamella Roland NYFW 2024

Designer Pamella DeVos again transports us to another world of glamour and elegance with her latest Autumn/Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week on February 12th at the Starrett-Lehigh building in New York City.
The collection draws inspiration from the designer’s recent travels to Belgium – a country known not only for its culinary treasures but also for its distinctive architecture, diamond industry, art history, iconic windmills, and open markets.
Pamella Roland’s designer Pamella DeVos has a tendency to transport her audience to another world with her seasonal shows, drawing inspiration and motifs in previous seasons from the icy Arctic Circle’s Northern Lights and the shimmering scenes of Morocco in turn.
This season for Autumn/Winter 2024, Pamella shares with us her recent travels to Belgium – a land of shining diamonds, notable architecture, quaint windmills, art, and open air markets. The designer draws upon tones of saturated bronze, luxe wines, metallic golden threads, rich browns, and hints of pastel notes throughout the new seasonal collection.
Trending silhouettes and exquisitely crafted details are what truly caught the eye in perfect complement to this sumptuous palette: dramatic capes, sensual textures, elegant asymmetry, attention-grabbing three-dimensional details, and Pamella’s trademark full embellishments elevated a more earthy palette for a taste of true luxury.
Pamella herself has no hesitation when asked about her personal favourite design this season. She draws our attention to the opening look of the show, a gorgeous flowing cape that practically floats, featuring metallic gold stitched scenes of the skyline of Bruges throughout alongside her signature touches of beaded embellishment.
About capes, which are overtly trending this season, Pamella agrees with us that the silhouette is surprisingly wearable for a multitude of occasions: “well, you can put them over anything!” she laughs.
She also notes the use of hidden crafted details in the collection, as seen in “this amazing red (Mikado cut mermaid) gown with a shrug made out of cut-out flowers, and this coat that has sequin inside paired with a dress that matches the sequin lining inside the coat.”
To the designer, Belgium and Bruges in particular hold a special place as a “very romantic city with lots of ancient churches, while still having a modern feel” – something she wanted to incorporate through these touches of unexpected luxury.
Exceptional standouts aside from these include a black tailored slim suit set that stood apart from the traditional due to its dramatic black gem-encrusted shoulder cutouts, a plunging neckline ice blue tulle beaded gown that flounced at the knees with three-dimensional fan details, a two-toned set of a green cashmere maxi-length coat in a cape cut paired over a more muted bluish green pantsuit with crystal buttons and matching spiked lapels, a one-shoulder maroon column gown with extended sleeve of embellished burgundy flower appliques that trailed to the floor, and a pink and black embroidered floral floor-length gown with an asymmetric cut bodice.
The collection feels cohesive and utilizes a rich colour palette, feeling on-theme for its inspiration and fitting for any red carpet or high society event with an assortment of elevated cuts and layering available for the cold weather seasons.
Pamella’s inclusion of multiple standout suit sets and more conservative dress lengths also speaks to the modern woman, rather than relying simply on the brand’s signature gowns, and will do well to outfit a political or business-oriented client looking for something non-traditional and special, yet still appropriate for a more corporate setting.
Pamella Roland the brand, helmed by Pamella DeVos, is a member of the CFDA and long-time choice of an impressive list of celebrity clientele including Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Nicolai Olivia Rothschild (“Nicki Hilton.”) Pamella DeVos herself explains her journey the best, from new designer to a stylist’s speed-dial list for the red carpet: “I started this business when I was older, so definitely my family comes first. But you see, in the beginning, it’s very difficult. You wear so many hats – but I was 42 when I started the business, and we’re now 22 years old.
I’m just very proud of it. I’ve worked hard, I have a great team, and I feel better than ever about our team. Some of them have been with me for over 17 years!” She proudly shares that she’s always felt supported in this journey; “for sure (I rely on family and friends) as they’re the ones who are always there for you. But, I have such a great team that we’ve really become a family too… There can be problems, of course, but I know that I can talk to them and we can always work it out. That’s number one.”
After another successful season of stunning gowns, global inspiration, and breathtaking beauty with a few freshly unexpected pieces such as the Bruges-embroidered cashmere cape and hidden sequin-lined coat, Pamella feels confident in her palpable sense of pride towards herself, her team, and her brand.
One secret to success she shared with us? “We don’t have any diva moments,” Pamella states resolutely. “When I see divas…there’s the door.” Despite turning out brilliantly glamourous designs fit for top screen queens, songbirds of the stage, and globally successful businesswomen alike, Pamella DeVos herself remains down to earth and motivated as she continues to grow the Pamella Roland brand around the world.
We look forward to seeing her next collection in the coming season, and can’t help but wonder which glittering global scene the designer will transport us all to next.
Credits:
Writer: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Photographer: Charles Barnes @charles.l.barnes
Designer: Pamella Roland @pamellaroland
PR: Purple @purplepr
Makeup: Amway Artistry & Rick DiCecca
Hair: Beppe D’Elia
Nails: Pattie Yankee
Jewelry: Chopard
Set Design: Edward Ross
Lighting Design: Thierry Dreyfus
Music: Javier Peral
Production: Eyesight Group
Casting: SD Casts