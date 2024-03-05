8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among American men and is the second-leading cause of cancer death.1 People of color in particular, such as Black and Latine communities, face the highest risk of developing prostate cancer. In the U.S., thirty-seven percent of new cancer cases in Black men will be prostate cancer.2 Prostate cancer is also the most common cancer diagnosis among Latino men, with more than 13,000 diagnosed cases per year in the US.3 Family history increases the risk of prostate cancer and having a father or brother with prostate cancer more than doubles a man’s risk of developing this disease.4

Conversations about screening and past cancer diagnoses among at-risk communities can translate to more Black and Latino men getting screened, diagnosed and treated. The priority is to encourage men to stay on track with regular prostate cancer screenings as part of their healthcare routine to help them be the best version of themselves they can be – for themselves, their families, and their communities.