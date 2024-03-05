8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Featured Appearances by Rodney Peete & Holly Robinson Peete, Billy Porter, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Young Paris, J. Harrison Ghee, Marcus Samuelsson, Don Lemon, Nigel Barker, Wilson Cruz, Philip Bloch, and others.
The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, now in its 8th year, continues to elevate prostate cancer awareness, as stars hit the runway at their annual event. Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, the show benefits nonprofit advocacy group ZERO Prostate Cancer and its efforts to raise awareness and funding to support the prostate cancer community and to improve early detection and reduce mortality.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among American men and is the second-leading cause of cancer death.1 People of color in particular, such as Black and Latine communities, face the highest risk of developing prostate cancer. In the U.S., thirty-seven percent of new cancer cases in Black men will be prostate cancer.2 Prostate cancer is also the most common cancer diagnosis among Latino men, with more than 13,000 diagnosed cases per year in the US.3 Family history increases the risk of prostate cancer and having a father or brother with prostate cancer more than doubles a man’s risk of developing this disease.4
Conversations about screening and past cancer diagnoses among at-risk communities can translate to more Black and Latino men getting screened, diagnosed and treated. The priority is to encourage men to stay on track with regular prostate cancer screenings as part of their healthcare routine to help them be the best version of themselves they can be – for themselves, their families, and their communities.
Frederick Anderson founded the Blue Jacket Fashion Show to create a platform to openly discuss men’s health issues with an emphasis on cancer education, early detection, prevention, and treatment options.
The Blue Jacket Fashion Show featured the following:
Billy Porter / Fashion Credit: Thom Browne
J. Harrison Ghee / Fashion Credit: Terry Singh
Rodney Peete / Fashion Credit: The Privilege
Marcus Samuelsson / Fashion Credit: The Privilege
Wilson Cruz / Fashion Credit: Arjona Collection
Luis Miranda, Jr. / Fashion Credit: Talya Bendel x HAAS
Don Lemon / Fashion Credit: The Privilege
Nigel Barker / Fashion Credit: Ben Sherman
Alex Lundqvist / Fashion Credit: Stephen F
Young Paris / Fashion Credit: Arjona Collection
Eric West / Fashion Credit: AARC55
Les Trent (Inside Edition) / Fashion Credit: Don Morphy
James Aguiar / Fashion Credit: jameAstyle X Fleur’d (Modern Luxury)
Carlos Greer / Fashion Credit: AKNVAS (Page Six & Extra TV)
Frank DiLella (NY1) / Fashion Credit: Bruno Magli
Louis Finley (NY1) / Fashion Credit: Levi’s
Jeremy Helligar / Fashion Credit: Elie Balleh (People Magazine)
John Dias (WCBS-TV) / Fashion Credit: Gustavo Moscoso
John Hill (Sirius XM) / Fashion Credit: Don Morphy
Ty Hunter / Fashion Credit: Tommy Hilfiger
Brian Ceballo / Fashion Credit: POTRO
Don Hood / Fashion Credit: Magpies & Peacocks
Ty-Ron Mayes / Fashion Credit: BARABAS
Omar Hernandez / Fashion Credit: Gustavo Moscoso
Kris Bennett / Fashion Credit: Burkindy x Jahnkoy
Erik Bottcher / Fashion Credit: Carlos Campos (NYC Council Member)
Dr. Brad Schaeffer / Fashion Credit: Elie Balleh
Phillip Bloch / Fashion Credit: AKNVAS
Mike Woods / Fashion Credit: SOU KUU by THE NORTH FACE (Fox5 New York)
Richard Thomas / Fashion Credit: Gustavo Moscoso (TAO Hospitality Group)
Dr. Ash Tewari / Fashion Credit: Elie Balleh (Johnson & Johnson spokesperson)
Tyrone Brewer / Fashion Credit: J.Mclaughlin (President, U.S. Oncology, Johnson & Johnson)
Robert Ginyard / Fashion Credit: J.Mclaughlin (Prostate Cancer Survivor and Zero Prostate Cancer spokesperson)
