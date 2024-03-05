Gita Omri NYFW A/W 2024

About Gita Omri

Gita Omri Brown is a new Israeli-American designer based in New York. Her size inclusive, luxury womenswear collection is available for women of all sizes, 0-30. "Not plus, not minus...just womenswear," this is what her body positive, luxury collection stands for. Gita says, "We all deserve to look and feel our best regardless of our race, nationality, or SIZE. Dignity has no size tag and fashion should reflect that. Our mission is to reintroduce fashion as a tool to enhance one’s confidence and self-esteem. With my label I seek to empower women to present themselves to the world in their true form with pride, acceptance, and authenticity.”