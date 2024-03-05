Gita Omri NYFW A/W 2024

February 11th, 2024 (New York, NY) -- On Sunday, February 11, NYFW was treated to the latest collection by runway regular, Gita Omri.  Entitled “…Unclassified”, the collection was an exploration of the designer’s personal journey as an Israeli American. Having grown up in her native Israel and servicing her military service in the Air Force, she has been quite moved in recent months by the happenings in what was once her backyard. “This collection is a reflection of my emotional reaction to the war in Gaza,” states Gita Omri. “I couldn’t help but reflect back on my time in the military in these troubled times.”

Signature print white t-shirt, terra cotta plaid cape coat and lace drop waist skirt
Signature print white t-shirt, terra cotta plaid cape coat and lace drop waist skirtPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Wailing wall printed knit jumpsuit
Wailing wall printed knit cargo pocket dress
Celadon military detail maxi dress

The military inspirations seen throughout the collection were pulled directly from Gita’s experience in the Israeli military during her mandatory service years. For her Fall Winter 2024 collection, she took the hard, utilitarian details commonly found on uniforms and contrasted that with the innate free-spirited softness of the Israeli people. Both aspects of the designer’s heritage hold equally fond spots in her personal, cultural journey.

Olive twill fatique jacket and matching jogger pant
Olive twill fatique jacket and matching jogger pantPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Terra cotta anorak top over legging with olive plaid vest
Wailing Wall print blouse khaki jogger pant
Light teal hoodie, over black jogger pant, and olive twill zip front jacket

The show began with some modern takes on classic fatigues before taking a decidedly sportwear turn into updated takes on blouses, plaid blocked skirts, ombre silk maxi dresses, layering pieces, and coats. Fabrications ran the gamut from scuba knits in pants and tops, to silk charmeuse and georgette, to yarn-dyed Melton plaid coatings, and over printed and embroidered laces, the former of which evoked camouflage in a seriously modern way.

Embroidered lace bateau neck dress
Embroidered lace bateau neck dressPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Pale gray with yellow insert military dress
Pale gray with yellow insert military dressPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Mustard fit and flare military dress with gray insert stripes
Mustard fit and flare military dress with gray insert stripesPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Emerald lurex boucle cape jacket over matching skirt and celadon crop top
Emerald lurex boucle cape jacket over matching skirt and celadon crop topPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

Gita Omri’s collection for Fall Winter 2024 was no less diverse than in season’s past. Her casting, which included a range talent from a variety of backgrounds, ages, sizes, and even one who expecting didn’t go unnoticed by those in attendance.

Signature print white t-shirt and mismatched Melton plaid A-line skirt
Signature print white t-shirt and mismatched Melton plaid A-line skirtPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Olive Melton plaid cropped jacket with light teal skirt
White to yellow ombre maxi dress
Light teal v-neck top with yellow ribbon shoulder details and olive metallic pleated skirt

While many looks garnered significant reactions from her enthusiastic audience, it was the jumpsuit and full-length maxi gown covered in cargo pockets of all shapes and sizes that truly were the showstoppers. The pieces were both constructed in a scuba knit printed in the sesaon’s trademark peach and khaki tones. The print was taken from a painting the designer recently completed of the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. Other colors in the diverse palette included mustard yellow, deep teal green, lavender, mint green, olive, and terra cotta.  

Green mohair plaid zip front jacket with black fur collar over black scuba knit legging
Green mohair plaid zip front jacket with black fur collar over black scuba knit leggingPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Modern camouflage lace pocket flap dress
Modern camouflage lace pocket flap dressPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Green mohair wrap coat over celadon mini dress
Green mohair wrap coat over celadon mini dressPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
Designer Gita Omri
Designer Gita OmriPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

About Gita Omri

Gita Omri Brown is a new Israeli-American designer based in New York. Her size inclusive, luxury womenswear collection is available for women of all sizes, 0-30. "Not plus, not minus...just womenswear," this is what her body positive, luxury collection stands for. Gita says, "We all deserve to look and feel our best regardless of our race, nationality, or SIZE. Dignity has no size tag and fashion should reflect that. Our mission is to reintroduce fashion as a tool to enhance one’s confidence and self-esteem. With my label I seek to empower women to present themselves to the world in their true form with pride, acceptance, and authenticity.” 

Olive blocked sleeve bomber jacket over lavender scuba knit maxi dress
Embroidered lace crop top over lavender crop t-shirt and emerald jogger pant
Mint green lace t-shirt over red scuba crop top and lavender maxi skirt
Gray mohair bubble jacket over black top and black scuba legging
Gray mohair bubble jacket over black top and black scuba leggingPhoto: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com
