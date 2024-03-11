Paris Laundry & Larissa De Jesus Negron Launch Joint Art & Fashion Collection

The artist and creative director have a surprising amount in common that build up to this perfect partnership: both hailing from Forest Hills in New York, and both employing tongue-in-cheek symbolism within their individual work to evoke a reaction. Guy explains, “I have always wanted to work with artists to collaborate on bigger projects, Larissa being at the top of that list. Both Larissa and I are from Forest Hills, NY so it was cool to connect both our different cultures, from the same home, and mix my street style with her style of art, to create one artistic vision. Our instant connection helped us create a collection that was completely unique and inspiring.”

The collaborative collection looks to bring a fusion of high-end New York fashion and captivating fine art to the heart of Los Angeles and the FRIEZE art fair, for creative wearers in any locale. Pop-up visitors during the exclusive event with the Webster experienced a delightful shopping experience that seamlessly combined Paris Laundry's signature sophisticated yet street-worthy designs blended innately with the provocative artistic vision of Larissa de Jesús Negrón. Shoppable styles from the collection include approachable yet uniquely fashionable tees, jeans, jackets, pants and shirts featuring art from Larissa, which will have everyone asking, “where did you get that?” Prices are within the usual range of Paris Laundry’s own lines, from $200-$1200.

If you are one to celebrate creativity, style, and the magic of an artistic partnership, the Paris Laundry and Larissa de Jesús Negrón collaboration will certainly pique your interest and serve as a welcome artistic all-seasonal add for your wardrobe. Following the pop-up, the collection is now exclusively available at The Webster and Paris Laundry stores and websites in limited quantity.