Lou Dallas Returns to New York Fashion Week with Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection

If there’s one thing the “cool girls” of the latest young generation are wearing in the city, it might just be designer brand Lou Dallas – and if there’s a million different aspects that make a clothing piece something special which that same cool crowd will then pick from their closet on repeat, Lou Dallas’ new Autumn/Winter 2024 had all of them. Ripped tights, Western elements, meticulously patched fabrics, as many layers as a six-tier wedding cake, and mind-numbing pattern combinations form the iconic backbone signatures of the Lou Dallas identity, designed by New York City native Raffaella Hanley. The brand is a rising star in New York’s artistic and fashionable scene for its whimsical ruffles, flirty fringe, and gritty fishnets twirled together in each look for a manic dance between ballet, Western, and grunge that somehow just…works. As the line proudly proclaims of itself, Lou Dallas is “a character composed in a clothing line,” and just possibly could simply be one of our new favourite characters in the storybook of emerging fashion.