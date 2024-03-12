Designer Duo The Blonds Discuss Fiery A/W 2024 Collection at New York Fashion Week

The Blonds brought the heat this season for their red-hot ¡FUEGO RUBIO! runway collection during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024 at the Starrett-Lehigh building. Doses of the brands’ signature glittering glam and edgy overdrawn accents combined with stunning hair designs and a bass-heavy soundtrack for an unforgettable catwalk inspired by fiery Latin culture. We sat backstage with creative director David Blond moments before his models hit the runway – hear David’s take on who inspires him most, what’s necessary to put on a stellar show, and how he works seamlessly together with partner and face of the brand Phillipe Blond to bring The Blonds signature glamour to life.
The theme of FUEGO is “not just a style; it’s a declaration of identity, a celebration of life, and an affirmation of the enduring flame that burns within every Latin heart,” The Blonds brand explains. In Latin culture, the term “¡FUEGO!” serves as a powerful metaphor for the passionate and vibrant essence that defines the spirit of Latin people, which took designers David and Phillipe Blond on a journey of fiery passion and excitement this season for their Autumn/Winter 2024 runway show at New York Fashion Week. The highly anticipated runway show took place at fashion’s seasonal New York Fashion Week hub, the Starrett-Lehigh building, on February 10, 2024 in the evening. The last show of the day’s schedule, The Blonds routinely brings high energy and a sparkling showcase of designs that have cemented the brand’s place as one of the most fun and exciting shows for attendees each season. This season again upheld that reputation and did not disappoint showgoers like A-listers Becky G, Crystal Waters, and Amanda Lepore. Guests were greeted with striking monochromatic red lighting, with hot Latin beats and remixed music that brought the energy to a ten.
What means the most to creative director David Blond on the night of the new season’s show? Their audience’s sheer enjoyment of it. “Anyone who really does understand what we’re doing and notices the details we put work into (means a lot to us as designers). We strive to do head-to-toe looks with nails, hair, shoes… every single aspect of it, not just the clothing, is something we take into consideration,” David elaborated. Known for their over-the-top glamorous hair and makeup to go along with each design, for the show The Blonds designers partnered with industry titan TRESemmé on five iconic custom hair looks that perfectly balanced each extravagant design. David says, “This season, we really tried to amp the hair up. Each season we aim to outdo ourselves (from prior seasons) with one aspect or another, and this time, it’s the hair.” Trending overlong ombre ponytails that swished with each step and a towering puff look that opened the show like a beacon of the drama to come adorned models, set against slick hairlines and major teased volume. David and Phillipe think of hair “like art, as it connects to fashion.” The designs feature custom hair styles, custom dyes designs, and even custom nails for each model for their own unique energy – a tradition continuing from the previous Spring/Summer 2024 collection’s blinged nail designs and showstopper hip-length hairstyles inspired by legends in mythology and otherworldly beings.
Moments before the show opened, David told me backstage that he is especially excited about pushing the envelope with the opening looks of the show, and trying something new. “The opening of the show with these five amazing hair looks sort of sets the tone. It’s really where we tried to turn up the volume and pay tribute to these divas, these Latin pop icons, that we were inspired by as kids as that we work with now. You’ll see references to Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Trevi. It’s all about fire and a celebration of style!”
Exceptional standouts from the show included The Blonds signature glittering Preciosa crystals on a draped golden mini dress and royal blue crystal catsuit with spiked bodice, alongside more edgy looks such as a sleek black leather piece with golden flames featuring a corset and asymmetric skirt. The dramatic flames stood tall to brush the model’s shoulders, paired unexpectedly with long black mesh opera gloves and elegant diamond fishnet tights under matching leather flame booties from Christian Louboutin. Another black leather unitard piece on a male model chose to forgo the glitz, in exchange for a sleek and powerful look; neutral snakeskin accents paired with a high neck, low leather car gloves, and a Western-inspired belt led the eye down to a bold pair of high leather chaps in matching serpent print and black leather over glittering shoes. A smoked out black eye and model’s hair split cheekily into two devil horns finished off the full look with a cover-ready smolder. Phillipe Blond, lead designer and David’s partner, also took to the runway to continue tradition – Phillipe serves as the iconic face of the brand and each season parades a standout look from the new collection, accessorized by perpetually flawless glam makeup and signature waist-length blond hair. This season, it’s a leather matching set with crystalline fire details, a daring red and black palette, and villainous standing flame collar.
Upbeat Latin-inspired musical remixes with heavy bass notes complemented the arresting display of Amazonian models stomping imposingly down the runway through club-inspired lighting for a memorable atmosphere. After another successful New York Fashion week showcase, the designers and their guests kept the party going with a post-show celebration at BOOM in New York, unwinding with a cocktail reception and special musical set by performer and front row attendee Crystal Waters.
The Blonds brand is inspired by music, film, and art, utilizing an eclectic mix of textiles and embroidery for hand-crafted one-of-a-kind garments. Creative duo David Blond and Phillipe Blond helm creative direction and fashion design respectively, working in synchrony to bring the brand to life. “I think we have an interesting rapport. It’s very yin and yang,” David explained about their creative process. “We bounce ideas off of each other — Phillipe is technically head designer and I’m creative director, but we’re in a constant creative conversation that never really stops. Even when we are resting, if we come up with an idea we will often sit there and brainstorm more until it eventually manifests its way into our next collection.”
The designs focus heavily on accentuating the human form, and caters specifically to the entertainment industry as some of its most popular clientele. The Blonds' looks have graced an impressive list of A-listers including heavy-hitter household names such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey, and Rihanna. “We’re always striving for inspiration,” David Blond told me backstage moments before the runway began. “We’re always looking for ways to entertain people and really realize what our client’s vision is. That’s what gives us the most joy.”
It certainly seems as if David and Phillipe Blond of The Blonds have found their place within the industry – with a satisfied list of repeat celebrity clients, a clear passion for their work, a close rapport with each other, and a seasonal showcase that attendees look forward to each season for The Blond’s uniquely energetic brand identity that always brings dramatic glam to the forefront. The charismatic design duo certainly brought the heat this season with Latin-inspired flair for the red-hot ¡FUEGO RUBIO! collection, and we look forward to undoubtedly seeing these electrifying designs hit the live stage with some of our favourite trending musical artists and performers in the coming months.
Writer: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Photography: Courtesy of PR
Designer: The Blonds @theblondsny
Interviewed: David Blond @davidblond
PR: Purple PR @purplepr
Hair: Lacy Redway using TRESemmé products
Makeup: Baltasar Gonzalez Pinel using @MACCosmetics
All Jewelry: Alexis Bittar
Footwear: Christian Louboutin
Crystals: Preciosa
Nails: Daria Hardeman @ De Facto using Deborah Lippman
Intimates: Commando
Styling: Mario Solares
Music: The Misshapes
Production: IMG Focus