Designer Duo The Blonds Discuss Fiery A/W 2024 Collection at New York Fashion Week

What means the most to creative director David Blond on the night of the new season’s show? Their audience’s sheer enjoyment of it. “Anyone who really does understand what we’re doing and notices the details we put work into (means a lot to us as designers). We strive to do head-to-toe looks with nails, hair, shoes… every single aspect of it, not just the clothing, is something we take into consideration,” David elaborated. Known for their over-the-top glamorous hair and makeup to go along with each design, for the show The Blonds designers partnered with industry titan TRESemmé on five iconic custom hair looks that perfectly balanced each extravagant design. David says, “This season, we really tried to amp the hair up. Each season we aim to outdo ourselves (from prior seasons) with one aspect or another, and this time, it’s the hair.” Trending overlong ombre ponytails that swished with each step and a towering puff look that opened the show like a beacon of the drama to come adorned models, set against slick hairlines and major teased volume. David and Phillipe think of hair “like art, as it connects to fashion.” The designs feature custom hair styles, custom dyes designs, and even custom nails for each model for their own unique energy – a tradition continuing from the previous Spring/Summer 2024 collection’s blinged nail designs and showstopper hip-length hairstyles inspired by legends in mythology and otherworldly beings.