MCM Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection: Milan Fashion Week

This breath of fresh air in design concepts also corresponds to multiple new appointments at MCM, whose moves are currently under the discerning eye of the fashion industry at this moment due to creative overturn last year. Previous creative director Dirk Schönberger quietly stepped down after a four-year tenure to allow creative duo Tina Lutz and Katie Chung to take the reins for the luxury brand, alongside the new appointment of MCM Global Commercial & Brand Officer and President Sabine Brunner.

Amongst a busy season presenting the new Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, revamping MCM’s marketing strategy, and settling into her new role through innovative ideas for the brand, we managed to catch up with Sabine about her visions for the future and current MCM gears in the works as the brand presents itself anew whilst keeping rooted in the long-established brand DNA its clientele have come to love.