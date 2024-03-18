JUZUI Debuts at New York Fashion Week with Painterly Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection

For JUZUI’s first showcase at New York Fashion Week, the decision to bring Wang onto the JUZUI team is a confident one, as the creative director has cemented herself here and shown collections as both herself and her own brand over sixteen times in the past at New York Fashion Week. Wang tells me that previously, her styles have suited a blazer-heavy design story with more powerful elements. “This season, JUZUI invited me to join the brand – which is very feminine in contrast with lots of flowers, fur, and bright colours – for this powerful aesthetic. They want to blend all of this together and create a new style. For me, with such a feminine brand compared to my own more structured brand with power suits and the like, it’s something new.”

On her own evolution, Wang muses: “I used to only find suits powerful, always a blazer. But through this collection, I start to think that to be a feminine but powerful woman, you don’t always need to wear dark and serious colours. I think that sometimes, this femininity and beautiful colour palette can cheer you on and cheer you up in this very complicated world.”