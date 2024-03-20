Naeem Khan's Futuristic Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection Wows at New York Fashion Week

Designer Naeem Khan brings his long expertise to New York Fashion Week yet again with his futuristic, glamorous Autumn/Winter 2024 collection. Signature gowns and bold pantsuits in his trademark sequin textiles take on a fresh air with intriguing designs that feel at once cyber and celestial through unique otherworldly patterns and youthful sheer cuts.
No one does sequins and glam quite like designer Naeem Khan does. For his Autumn/Winter 2024 “Trompe L’Oeil” collection at New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2024, the designer transports us to another world – one full of his signature glamour, glittering gowns, and feminine form at its peak. Khan consistently employs the most luxe textiles to be found for designs that not only envelop the female form to perfection through slinky shapes and deluxe draping, but elevate his models into otherworldly beings. The runway show was held within the subterranean 28 Liberty skyscraper in New York City around the stainless steel building’s central glass and stone art installation, a fitting match for a sleekly modern and metallic collection.
This season, Naeem Khan looks to an ultramodern celestial and futuristic city palette, with bold vivid reds, bright magenta, saturated jewel cool tones, and glimmering metallics. A small collection of eye-catching menswear from Khan also made its debut, for a pleasant surprise alongside the designer’s renowned womenswear designs. The men’s suited looks were chiseled and tailored for a perfect fit that seemed to elongate the body without overwhelming its wearer with the sparkling accents on each look. Seemingly fated for the fashion-forward red carpet goer, this small selection of outgoing men’s design brings something fresh for menswear and is a welcome unexpected offering from Naeem Khan, ready to coordinate a heavenly match with his stunning womenswear gowns in the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.
Standout design details of note in this latest showcase include futuristic touches such as recurrent cyber-reminiscent sheer sequin patterning, bold semi-opaque looks, and strong shoulders. Khan also presents fun exaggerated elements such as floor-grazing sleeves and a starkly exposed stomach cut framed by oversized ostrich feathers that gave the entire collection a youthful feel and felt extremely current for the industry’s events or trends of late. High contrast for high energy plays a major role in the designer’s story this season: brought to life through attention-grabbing cuts, patterns, colour palettes, fringe, sequin gradients, and dramatic sheer paneling.
In standard House of Khan fashion, there was a perfectly fitted look for any upscale occasion from a stylish night out to even the most lavish of weddings. Khan always provides a range of silhouette options in each collection that each feel exquisite, historically including pantsuits, soaring hemlines on mini dresses, full floor-length gala gowns, and even cropped designs. This season matches this trend, with some coordinating looks that would be perfect for couples or for groups such as idols or entertainment duos. A personal favourite design featured both a pant-set and a maxi-length gown option, both of which appeared as falling stars from a galaxy of glamour – delicate navy beaded sequins at models’ shoulders gracefully melted into dainty golden trails of gradually increasing size that ended by pooling with each step in oversized golden paillette discs at models’ feet. Another standout design featured the trending overlong sleeves details that have graced recent runways to positive reception, in a fuschia and black contrasting burnout velvet textile on sheer tulle that trailed behind a skintight shaped gown for an otherworldly feel. Sheer cyber-like webbing crafted from luxurious black sequins on clinging silhouettes in other exciting new looks contributes to this extraterrestrial energy throughout the showcase, bringing something young, fresh, and bold to Khan’s lauded repertoire.
To close the show, the designer presents the Naeem Khan bride – interestingly crafted semi-sheer leaf shapes flow on crisp white tulle for a uniquely edgy yet elegant bridal design, merging traditional bridal corset-and-ballgown shaping and veil with ultramodern organic forms via textile. This closing bridal look elicited audible gasps from the audience and seems to be a crowd favourite for all ages from Khan this season.
Originally born and raised in Mumbai, Naeem Khan is an experienced luxury fashion designer based in the heart of the fashion district in New York City. His eponymous brand is known for its glimmering sequin and beweled designs, combining his long history of global experience and study under esteemed names such as American designer Halston with his unique flair for feminine elegance. The House of Khan employs the most luxurious sourced textiles and embellishments possible to create flattering and elevated design forms that have been worn by a long list of illustrious and famous clients such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Rachel McAdams, First Lady Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan, and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
CREDITS
Writer: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Photographer: Charles Barnes @charles.l.barnes
Designer: Naeem Khan @naeemkhannyc
PR: Sarah Gargano Communications @sarahgarganopr
Makeup: Georgi Sandev @georgisandev
Hair: Joseph DiMaggio @fashionmeetspassion using Lakmé Hair @lakmehair_official
Casting: Juliun Williams @seanpuffycombs
Undergarments: Commando @wearcommando