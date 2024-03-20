Naeem Khan's Futuristic Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection Wows at New York Fashion Week

In standard House of Khan fashion, there was a perfectly fitted look for any upscale occasion from a stylish night out to even the most lavish of weddings. Khan always provides a range of silhouette options in each collection that each feel exquisite, historically including pantsuits, soaring hemlines on mini dresses, full floor-length gala gowns, and even cropped designs. This season matches this trend, with some coordinating looks that would be perfect for couples or for groups such as idols or entertainment duos. A personal favourite design featured both a pant-set and a maxi-length gown option, both of which appeared as falling stars from a galaxy of glamour – delicate navy beaded sequins at models’ shoulders gracefully melted into dainty golden trails of gradually increasing size that ended by pooling with each step in oversized golden paillette discs at models’ feet. Another standout design featured the trending overlong sleeves details that have graced recent runways to positive reception, in a fuschia and black contrasting burnout velvet textile on sheer tulle that trailed behind a skintight shaped gown for an otherworldly feel. Sheer cyber-like webbing crafted from luxurious black sequins on clinging silhouettes in other exciting new looks contributes to this extraterrestrial energy throughout the showcase, bringing something young, fresh, and bold to Khan’s lauded repertoire.