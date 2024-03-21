Cucculelli Shaheen Draws Celestial Inspiration for Autumn/Winter 2024 at NYFW

The magic of Cucculelli Shaheen pieces often lies in the styling – with such a cohesive collection centred around a palpable thematic story and with recurring design elements, many of these pieces from various looks could easily be shuffled to mix-and-match for a myriad of stylish occasions fit across multiple clientele profiles and needs.

Cucculelli Shaheen again remains true to their decisive brand identity and strong apparel offering within the womenswear luxury couture space this season with the Autumn/Winter 2024 “Veritas” collection, and it seems the design duo has certainly found their place within the bustling industry. The show was met with rousing applause at its end, and attendees excitedly chattered amongst themselves with each new runway look that emerged around the Supreme Court rotunda. From luxury bridal shoppe owners, to urban socialites, to discerning fashion buyers, the established NYC-based Cucculelli Shaheen brand continues to excite fashion lovers and remain noteworthily identifiable in a loud sea of voices – which is no small feat at New York Fashion Week. We look forward to seeing these latest designs grace the red carpet, ballroom hall, bridal aisle, and beyond: bringing a piece of assured truth in one’s own identity and an air of celestial mythology down to earth with each wear.