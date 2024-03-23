Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Presents Vintage 1950s Aesthetic: Milan Fashion Week A/W 2024

Luxury designer Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini looks to the trending 1950s office siren aesthetic for inspiration of their Autumn/Winter 2024 runway collection, showcased at Milan Fashion Week. The new season blends vintage with modern for office and beyond using sumptuous prints, silky satin, patent leather, and updated vintage officewear silhouettes with unexpected detailing and shapes. Creative director Lorenzo Serafini looks to accentuate the female form and suit the needs of today’s modern woman with special elevated designs suitable for the everyday.
Colour play within each look is an eye-catching facet of the design story – luscious lightly marled and semi-opaque charcoal hues contrast beautifully with satin pink slippers in a nod to the current ballet trends in fashion, backwards-appearing structured cross-hatched denim in dark navy brings a dose of unexpected style, and playful combinations of lime with patent black leather or earthy greenish brown with robin’s egg blue are a lively take on sophisticated dressing pertinent for any season.
Creative director Lorenzo Serafini looks to reinvent the vintage 1950s silhouette with on-trend officewear staples such as shifts and pencil skirts constructed in new silky or patent fabrics. The designer also plays with unpredictable geometry in necklines or hems, with extended capes, sharp V-necks down to the navel layered over high collars, extended sleeves on slinky turtlenecks, and loose shirtdresses. The graphic pairs delightfully with the subdued for an unforgettable combination without relying upon the overused exposed-skin shock value the industry has seen during recent seasons from innumerable runways. Instead, Serafini presents a solid collection full of wearable looks that would each be appropriate for almost any occasion, in true day-to-night dressing for the more conservative fashionista.
As Serafini looks to Hitchcock, vintage, and corporate aesthetes for inspiration, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s new collection falls seamlessly into line with the current “office siren” style trend making its way in a tidal wave across social media currently based upon popular culture notes on 1990s supermodel Gisele Bundchen, The Devil Wears Prada film, and the Bayonetta video game centred around the aesthetic.
Exceptional standout looks include a burgundy draped gown that emphasizes the model’s figure through crossed draping mastery, with a patent matching mini belt and noteworthy lime satin shoe. Another dancewear-reminiscent look speaks to classical ballet attire through a modern lens with its deep scooped neckline, semi-sheer sleeved top that accentuates natural human form, and delicately gathered draped skirt that dances with each step – all in a delicious cross-hatched deep charcoal over a ballet pink satin shoe and overlaid by a patent skinny belt detail. For the bold, pops of colour dominated a few looks in a near-monochrome with a bright Barbie pink matching textured sweater set paired with a satin bag and tangerine satin shoe.
The silky flat shoes with a pointed toe shape in a myriad of palettes and patent sleek stiletto heels options were a perfect complement to each secretarial design, bringing the 1950s to the current era and easily transitioning from office to afters for the woman on the go.
Femininity, wearability, and understated luxury are the key tenets of the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini brand that we have come to expect with each new collection, and the Autumn/Winter runway show presents new iterations of these concepts expanded. Led by Creative Director Lorenzo Serafini, the brand offers effortlessly elegant dresses and versatile separates stealing the spotlight with eye-catching prints and precious decorations.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini has been worn by household names across industries in both personal and professional settings, including the Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, musician Ellie Goulding, models Karlie Kloss and Kendall Jenner, and actresses Emily Blunt, Sydney Sweeney, and Priyanka Chopra. Speaking to the line’s inherent functionality mixed with luxurious elevation for the modern woman, the feminine Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini line is a perfect match for both everyday needs and special occasions with their sophisticated yet sumptuous designs focused upon complementing today’s modern female form.
CREDITS
Writer & Fashion Editor: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Photographer: Charles Barnes @charles.l.barnes
Designer: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini @philosophyofficial
Creative Director: Lorenzo Serafini @lorenzo.serafini1973