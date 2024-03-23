Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Presents Vintage 1950s Aesthetic: Milan Fashion Week A/W 2024

Creative director Lorenzo Serafini looks to reinvent the vintage 1950s silhouette with on-trend officewear staples such as shifts and pencil skirts constructed in new silky or patent fabrics. The designer also plays with unpredictable geometry in necklines or hems, with extended capes, sharp V-necks down to the navel layered over high collars, extended sleeves on slinky turtlenecks, and loose shirtdresses. The graphic pairs delightfully with the subdued for an unforgettable combination without relying upon the overused exposed-skin shock value the industry has seen during recent seasons from innumerable runways. Instead, Serafini presents a solid collection full of wearable looks that would each be appropriate for almost any occasion, in true day-to-night dressing for the more conservative fashionista.