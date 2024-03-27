Zang Toi's Touching Tribute Runway Bleeds Vampy Elegance at NYFW Autumn/Winter 2024

Designer Zang Toi has owned and operated his eponymous label House of Toi for over thirty years with a focus on feminine eveningwear, quality craftsmanship, and a ‘tradition of elegance.’ The House of Toi brand has dressed noteworthy Hollywood celebrities such as Sharon Stone, Elizabeth Taylor, Farrah Fawcett, Kristie Alley, Joan Collin, Patti LaBelle, Mia Farrow, Eartha Kitt, Ivana Trump, Gong Li, Carol Alt, Fran Drescher, Kelly Bensimon, Eva Longoria, Devon Aoki, Fergie, and Heather Graham. The designer has also created luxurious wardrobe for philanthropists and royalty around the world, including Melinda Gates and Saudi Princess Haifa Bandar Al Saud. Zang Toi is graciously an avid personal supporter of LIVESTRONG, the Lance Armstrong Foundation, and has raised over $700,000 towards finding a cure for cancer and been recognized by the foundation for his outstanding support and fundraising efforts. Zang Toi has been awarded numerous awards during his illustrious career for his bold fashion design.