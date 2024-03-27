Zang Toi's Touching Tribute Runway Bleeds Vampy Elegance at NYFW Autumn/Winter 2024

House of Toi Unveils 'Amazing Grace' Collection: A Tribute to Love and Parisian Elegance at NYFW
A model in dramatic crimson is the picture of elegance at Zang Toi's House of Toi 'Amazing Grace' Autumn/Winter 2024 runway show during New York Fashion Week.
A model in dramatic crimson is the picture of elegance at Zang Toi's House of Toi 'Amazing Grace' Autumn/Winter 2024 runway show during New York Fashion Week.Charles L. Barnes

Red-lipped models draped in scarlet, black, fuchsia, and hunter orange dramatically strut the runway in a vaulted cathedral at designer Zang Toi's 'Amazing Grace' collection showcase for Autumn/Winter 2024 at House of Toi. The vampy Parisian-inspired runway show was a touching tribute to Toi's late brother and the pair's many trips to Paris, France. An emotional live performance of Amazing Grace beautifully closed the show amidst roses both on guests' seats and on models' eveningwear runway looks for an inspired immersive experience at New York Fashion Week.

At the House of Toi, grace and elegance took centre stage for Zang Toi’s New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2024 runway. The incredible thirty-four-look showcase blended Parisian glam with Toi’s signature Asian heritage design story, for a vampy new collection built for range from the office to cocktails. Three-dimensional dramatic embellishments such as crystals and roses on a bold colour palette of bright orange, red, and pink marked a noticeable departure from the designer’s usual neutral dark tones from past seasons. Held in a towering vaulted cathedral in Manhattan, the dramatic runway collection served as a tribute show to Zang Toi’s late brother, with an emotional live performance at the close of the showcase by a choir and soloist. The show was appropriately titled ‘Amazing Grace,’ matching the musical selection for a touching and impressive rendition of the heartfelt funeral song. 

An expert class in colour-blocking, red and oranged worked together against black to draw the eye for a stellar display of bold style for the cold season.
This all-black look felt edgy yet sophisticated in a fresh cut.
A vampy iteration of the House of Toi logo adorned a shift dress in red and black.

Hunter orange, magenta, and crimson contrasted heavily with black bases in Toi’s designs this season, pairing the bold with the conservative. Crafted for the feminine figure, details such as pussy-bow blouses, swing shapes, feather headpieces, blooming rose prints, three-dimensional florals, furs, and fishnets brought a marriage of vintage and modern design for the woman at any age. Each cut was flattering to form with a variety of hems, accentuated in some looks by crystal crimson beading that appeared as crystalline drops of blood. Vampy blacks and reds set against the Parisian printed backdrop of the Eiffel Tower solidified the impactful design story as one for the ages. 

Makeup and hair details were a stunner at Zang Toi's House of Toi show for Autumn/Winter 2024 - worthy of a close-up!
A dramatic hot pink overcoat debuted in a menswear look - one of two in the show.
A high collar encrusted with gemstones was fit for royalty.

Notable standout looks from the collection included our fashion editor’s favourite, a low open back gown that dramatically draped in red folds to hold gathered roses at the base of a model’s spine, only visible when she turned elegantly. The House of Toi also presented a new take on feminine suiting, a trend we’ve seen on recent runways, with an iteration of intricate lace embellishments set on the inside panel of a black mermaid skirt that showcased Toi’s attention to beautiful detail. A three-dimensional rose mini skirt also delighted the audience, shrouded contrastingly in a smooth skirt that brushed the floor and a slim embellished crystal turtleneck. The look was a fun interpretation of ‘high-low’ dressing in the most literal sense. 

Our fashion editor's favourite: a rose-embellished red gown gathered the florals elegantly at the base of the spine when this model turned on the runway.
Our fashion editor's favourite: a rose-embellished red gown gathered the florals elegantly at the base of the spine when this model turned on the runway.Charles L. Barnes
It's all in the details! Intricate lace on the inside of a split mermaid skirt brought this look to the next level.
A rosette mini skirt and long layers stole the show as a stunning display of nature-meets-high fashion.
Sophisticated yet sexy takes on women's suiting felt appropriate for the ongoing 'office siren' trend in the industry right now.

For a more edgy take, Zang Toi showed a cosmopolitan monochrome look that paired a scarlet paneled half-sleeve leather jacket with a high collar that featured an interesting upward-spiked lapel. The jacket was styled layered over a soft knit mini short in matching red, a long-sleeved turtleneck sweater, and matching slim leather belt, completed with black fishnets and a red lip. Both modern and vintage at once, it was easy to envision this look in any city setting from Paris to Shanghai to New York.

A monochrome look brought Parisian flair appropriate for any city lady.
Pussybow blouses added a touch of classic elegance to swinging silhouettes.
Fur trim felt at once both vintage and fresh on this open short-suit.

Zang Toi designs for the modern woman with a sophisticated flair, building upon a long legacy in fashion to continue to turn out noteworthy looks season after season, Favoured by high society socialites and Hollywood names around the world, the House of Toi continues to present bold yet chic looks with a clear identity of craftsmanship, femininity, and elegance that feels timeless.

Models were elegant yet head-turning in long flattering looks.
Crystalline red shoulder embellishments were reminiscent of blood drops.
Overlarge florals were bold in an all-over print look.

Designer Zang Toi has owned and operated his eponymous label House of Toi for over thirty years with a focus on feminine eveningwear, quality craftsmanship, and a ‘tradition of elegance.’ The House of Toi brand has dressed noteworthy Hollywood celebrities such as Sharon Stone, Elizabeth Taylor, Farrah Fawcett, Kristie Alley, Joan Collin, Patti LaBelle, Mia Farrow, Eartha Kitt, Ivana Trump, Gong Li, Carol Alt, Fran Drescher, Kelly Bensimon, Eva Longoria, Devon Aoki, Fergie, and Heather Graham. The designer has also created luxurious wardrobe for philanthropists and royalty around the world, including Melinda Gates and Saudi Princess Haifa Bandar Al Saud. Zang Toi is graciously an avid personal supporter of LIVESTRONG, the Lance Armstrong Foundation, and has raised over $700,000 towards finding a cure for cancer and been recognized by the foundation for his outstanding support and fundraising efforts. Zang Toi has been awarded numerous awards during his illustrious career for his bold fashion design.

Designer Zang Toi (right) presents a model with a rose after an emotional musical performance by the choir in memory of his late brother.
Designer Zang Toi (right) presents a model with a rose after an emotional musical performance by the choir in memory of his late brother.Charles L. Barnes

Writer & Editor: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks

Photographer: Charles Barnes @charles.l.barnes

Designer: Zang Toi @zangtoi

PR: AMW PR @amwpr

