Stylishly Step into Spring with New Season Schutz Shoes

As Marketing and Communications Manager Casey Frantz earnestly tells me, the Schutz identity this season is "all about personal style – whether you want to be fashion-forward one day to chic minimalist [the next,] you can find what you need from our collection."

The expansive lineup offers styles from edgy to chic and buckles to florals. A personal editor's favourite is a hot brogue-inspired mule with a kitten heel, which comes in multiple nude shades and combines multiple recent fashion trends into one seamlessly wearable shoe. Brogues in all forms have been a major key on the runway in recent seasons, and we can expect to see this trickle down into the everyday! If you want to stay ahead of the flow and establish yourself as a trendsetter, this is one design to watch and invest in for both spring and the upcoming autumn season. Another worthy addition to any stylish wardrobe built just for spring is a simple, walkable block heeled sandal that adds a bit of fun with adorable leather flower buds across the toe strap - a design that feels seasonally fresh for any age, yet perfect to transition from the office to brunch.