Stylishly Step into Spring with New Season Schutz Shoes

Brazilian footwear brand Schutz launches new collection ready for spring with signature leather shoes in all shapes and sizes, celebrating diversity in personal style - from bamboo buckles to floral embellishments! The brand launched its fun new seasonal collection with an evening at Olfactory New York City, a custom perfumery where guests can create their own scents fitted to their own individual style.
If you follow the latest trends and have your finger on the pulse of fashion, then you're probably familiar with Schutz shoes. The trendy Brazilian footwear brand, founded by esteemed shoe designer Alexandre Birman, brings the latest trending styles at accessible prices and quality construction to each new season for the fashionistas who stay up to date with the newest and brightest looks off the runway.
What's hot at Schutz for Spring 2024? A little bit of everything, a flexible wardrobe, and a bold dash of individuality.
As Marketing and Communications Manager Casey Frantz earnestly tells me, the Schutz identity this season is "all about personal style – whether you want to be fashion-forward one day to chic minimalist [the next,] you can find what you need from our collection."
The expansive lineup offers styles from edgy to chic and buckles to florals. A personal editor's favourite is a hot brogue-inspired mule with a kitten heel, which comes in multiple nude shades and combines multiple recent fashion trends into one seamlessly wearable shoe. Brogues in all forms have been a major key on the runway in recent seasons, and we can expect to see this trickle down into the everyday! If you want to stay ahead of the flow and establish yourself as a trendsetter, this is one design to watch and invest in for both spring and the upcoming autumn season. Another worthy addition to any stylish wardrobe built just for spring is a simple, walkable block heeled sandal that adds a bit of fun with adorable leather flower buds across the toe strap - a design that feels seasonally fresh for any age, yet perfect to transition from the office to brunch.
If there's one thing every woman learns (usually the hard way!), it's that comfort is key. Smooth and supple leather is one material that will rarely steer a fashionista wrong when it comes to shoes, as the leather breaks in over time and molds to the foot for a custom fit. Schutz releases heels this season in multiple shades of leather from cream to chocolate to black, to suit a range of skin tones and offer a nude option for all. The brand aims to never put the Schutz girl into one box, but to encourage their style to flow with their mood, comfortably and without limits.
There is something for everyone in this latest collection, and the designs are easy to transition from day to night due to their sleek silhouettes and accent details that don't feel overdone. A strappy heel is a necessity in every closet, and Schutz brings a bit of extra flair to this basic in a way that feels approachable both in style and in price point, with most footwear looks coming in at under $200.
Guests at the Schutz launch laughed and enjoyed themselves over refreshments and shoe boxes, enjoying the opportunity to create their own custom scent to go along with their personal fashion style at Olfactory New York City. Olfactory allows visitors to create custom perfumes ranging from bright fruity florals to heady sensual scents like tobacco and musk.
Style tip: don't be afraid to experiment with your perfume collection and personal style! A fragrance adds the finishing touch to your everyday look and crafts a narrative to go along with your individual fashion sense - experimenting and changing up your perfume, or crafting a custom scent all your own, can be a great way to branch out in your personal style and discover something new for the spring season.
The Schutz idea is that one day, you may want to smell fresh and floral, but the next day, you might feel more sultry with a darker scent like oud and cedar. Just as easy as changing your shoes, you can change your scent to match your current mood for a versatile option that changes just as much as you do! Schutz shoes are designed to pair with a variety of styles for each wearer to express themselves in their own way, making both the shoes and their custom Olfactory scents their very own.
There's only one you - and this season, Schutz encourages you to be unapologetically true to yourself and your personal style for both spring and for everyday.
The Schutz shoe brand is defined by confident, bold, and purpose-driven attitude. Schutz shoes lead the conversation, delivering fashion at your feet, one head-turning pair at a time. The line is known for its affordable and trendy adaptation of seasonal details and silhouettes, and has redefined attainable luxury with its trend-forward footwear. Schutz was founded in 1995 by esteemed designer Alexandre Birman, and continues to deliver the most of-the-moment quality collections that are the hero pieces around which entire outfits are built each season. The contemporary brand values individuality, personal style, and remaining true to yourself to make each new trend your own.
CREDITS
Writer & Fashion Editor: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Designer: Schutz @schutz
Venue: Olfactory NYC @olfactorynyc
PR: Purple PR @purplepr
Photography courtesy of PR.