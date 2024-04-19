Ema Savahl Couture's Show-Stopping VIP Preview for Miami Swim Week The Shows

Designer Ema Koja's brand, Ema Savahl Couture, brought the heat at the NEW YOU 9th Annual Beauty Awards Take Over in South Beach with its exclusive VIP preview for Miami Swim Week, The Shows coming up on May 29 - June 3, 2024.
To kick off the VIP preview for Miami Swim Week, The Shows, Ema Savahl Couture presented a stunning array of handcrafted body-hugging long gowns and two-piece sets, all complemented by stylish fedoras. The showcase featured statement colors ranging from red to soft pink, yellow, white, and baby blues, along with daring elements like sexy slits, cut-outs, and plunging necklines.
Wrapping up the brief presentation, Ema Savahl Couture unveiled a captivating series of show-stopping "day glow" creations, including short and long dresses as well as swimsuits. Trends included busty necklines, sheer nude fabric bases, one-piece swimsuits, and playful bubble and whimsical floral patterns. These looks captured the attention of none other than FLO RIDA, who invited the models on-stage during his private performance at the event. They danced to the beat of "Right Round," igniting the audience with excitement over the luminous and dramatic ensembles.
Each garment designed by Ema Savahl Couture boasts exquisite hand-painted and hand-crafted artwork, resulting in mesmerizing three-dimensional textures that skillfully manipulate body shapes through optical illusions. With over 27 years of experience, Koja’s brand has garnered recognition worldwide, dressing iconic celebrities such as Katy Perry, JLo, Paris Hilton, and many more. Proudly made in the USA, Ema Savahl Couture is a women-owned and operated brand that values craftsmanship and artistry.