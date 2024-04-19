Ema Savahl Couture's Show-Stopping VIP Preview for Miami Swim Week The Shows

Wrapping up the brief presentation, Ema Savahl Couture unveiled a captivating series of show-stopping "day glow" creations, including short and long dresses as well as swimsuits. Trends included busty necklines, sheer nude fabric bases, one-piece swimsuits, and playful bubble and whimsical floral patterns. These looks captured the attention of none other than FLO RIDA, who invited the models on-stage during his private performance at the event. They danced to the beat of "Right Round," igniting the audience with excitement over the luminous and dramatic ensembles.