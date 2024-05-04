Meet Jisoon Kim, the Korean Designer Disrupting the Repurposed Market

Jisoon Kim is a force of nature.

The HARDWORKUP designer and I chat almost daily on Instagram. Despite running a business currently based in Korea, Jisoon answers me in the middle of the night of his time zone often. In my time for New York City, this is usually around late afternoon, but occasionally we will have a conversation past midnight in Eastern time as well. Eternal business hours and lack of sleep - the great equalizer for so many creatives working hard to make their dreams into reality. When I ask him why he's awake at 5am today, he simply tells me that he has a new project coming up. Laziness doesn't seem to be in Jisoon's vocabulary - he bounces with success from project to project at such inhuman speed that it's no wonder he named his brand after his own hard work ethic. He excitedly informs me today that he's also working on a new logo, continually refining his branding and finding his voice even more through his art. I get a photo. The new design is smartly done and fits him perfectly.

Talking to the designer, it's immediately apparent just how passionate he is about making his unique reworked design brand, HARDWORKUP, into a legacy. Pinned to the top of his Instagram profile with the image of a shiny silver bag repurposed from a pair of Nike Jordan sneakers, the very first post caption on his page proclaims "I'm gonna make a living doing what I love." Jisoon has gained recognition internationally from major outlets in streetwear and fashion like Hypebeast, PAP Magazine, High Snobiety, Gastt Fashion, Hypebae, and even Nike's SNKRS division. His innovative repurposed footwear designs have appeared on multiple emerging Korean pop idols such as girl group STAYC formed in 2020, popular new girl group Illit (who you might be familiar with after their song "Magnetic" went mega-viral online this month) and BabyMonster of YG Entertainment for their music video of the highly anticipated "Batter Up" debut single. Jisoon not only creates redone footwear and handbags, but has also experimented with an overwhelming amount of creative materials aligned with his clear creative vision around streetwear: a woven 3D-printed floral balaclava, a racing helmet, multiple sneaker-themed interior lamps, a textured Nike vase, and even an Adidas sandal made from old-fashioned film strips.