Best Of Luxury: Ultimate Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Guide
Remind Mom of the golden days with a touch of childhood nostalgia and whimsy through this fun floral earring piece by Acne Studios.
For extra points, pair this eternal bloom with a fresh floral bouquet from the farmer's market for a creatively thoughtful Mother's Day gift idea she'll cherish.
Shop: Acne Studios Flower Earring, $380.
For the fashionista, this versatile runway print scarf from Acne Studios will take Mom from a spring breeze to an autumn chill.
Shop: Acne Studios Print Silk Scarf, $650.
Upgrade her everyday bag to this chic and trending bow-inspired Musubi purse from Acne Studios - just the right size to comfortably fit all of her essentials in an easy-to-wear white she'll reach for again and again.
Shop: Acne Studios Musubi Bag, $1,300.
Take Mom right from the office to a relaxing ladies' night out with this pleated Velasca trouser in a playful silhouette by New York independent designer KZ_K Studio.
The easygoing fit and unique eye-catching ombre pleat design is sure to bring the comfort (and compliments) from day to night.
Shop: KZ_K Studio Velasca Pant, $1,750.
This item is made to order - the perfect opportunity for a creative designer gift card or fun day out together at the atelier!
Make a statement and upgrade her eyewear to be as stylish as she is with a frame from trendy designer eyewear brand Gentle Monster. This Met 02 style comes in both pink or clear versions ready for either prescriptions and fashion lenses.
Shop: Gentle Monster Met 02 Eyeglasses in Pink, 350.
Gift Mom shoes that will last her years with comfort she'll reach for every day with these versatile leather loafers from luxury Italian shoemaker Santoni.
(Bonus: With these Carla loafers for Mom and a Santoni matching Carlo menswear loafer for Dad, your Father's Day shopping in June just got easier.)
Shop: Santoni Carla Loafer for her in Pink Suede, $990.
Moms might run the world, but that means they're on their feet all day too. Give her the gift of comfort this summer season with these notoriously wearable Santoni leather heeled Beyond sandals. The high-quality Italian leather and adjustable strap will mould to her foot for all day style and a customized fit.
Shop: Santoni Womens High-Heel Beyond Sandal in Light Brown, $820.
Help her skincare routine work against aging and protect her eyes this summer against the sun at the beach and vineyard with these popular designer Pucci shades. In a wide range of tones and styles, you're sure to find The One that she'll love.
Shop: Pucci Rectangle Sunglasses, $285.
Go for the gold with this luxury designer MCM Ultra perfume gift set for Mother's Day in an eye-catching cream leather tone. "An empowered anthem of the modern woman" - perfect for the hardworking mom who values the little luxuries in life.
Shop: MCM Ultra Perfume Gift Set in Berlin Gold, $125.
For a Mom on the go, these luxe yet spirited Golden Goose trainers will keep her ready for anything the day brings her. This fun vintage design is sure to bring a nostalgic smile with a 70s inspired tonal design and track-and-field feel.
Shop: Golden Goose Women's Marathon Sneaker in Yellow Nylon, $565.
Sometimes, Mom needs a casual moment. Keep her looking fabulous and shining bright year-round, even on her off days, with this crystal Area tee in a classic white boxy cut. The iconic jeans and a white tee combo never looked so good.
Shop: Area Crystal Eyelet Relaxed T-Shirt in White, $595.
Spoil Mom with a new look for your Mother's Day brunch date in this Carven women's ready-to-wear slip dress in a creamy silk and stunning floral print that feels right out of a Renaissance painting.
Shop: Carven Women's Ready-to-Wear Slip Dress in Floral Ecru, $1,750.
Let Mom express herself and wear her heart on her sleeve (or finger) with this artsy heart-shaped Blondie goldtone ring from APC.
Shop: APC Blondie Ring, $130.
Follow your heart and show your love with this adorable Bimba y Lola heart keyring sure to make hers skip a beat. Mom will think of you every time she reaches for her keys, and will surely appreciate the peppy tones of this cute set for a trendy summer accessories update.
Shop: Bimba y Lola Heart Keyring in Black, $52.
Written and edited by Laur Weeks. @Laur.Weeks
All photography courtesy of PR and designer.
