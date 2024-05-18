Celebrating the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Barcelona with Exclusive Capsule Collections

Louis Vuitton proudly unveils special capsule collections for men and women in celebration of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Barcelona sailing race. These exclusive collections, featuring ready-to-wear clothing, bags, and accessories, capture the excitement and energy of the world’s premier sailing regatta. As the title partner of the event, Louis Vuitton honors its longstanding ties to the America’s Cup, which began in 1983, and its shared values of travel, innovation, and performance.
Established in 1851, the America’s Cup is the world’s oldest international sporting trophy. Louis Vuitton's sponsorship began over 40 years ago, and this year, the Maison celebrates by becoming the title partner of the 37th America's Cup, organizing the legendary qualifying stages known as the Louis Vuitton Cup. The event will take place in Barcelona from August 29th to October 27th, 2024, featuring defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand racing against the winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup.
Louis Vuitton's capsule collections for the 37th America's Cup Barcelona are divided into three themes: Riding the Waves, A Day on the Deck, and Elegant Summer Evening. Each theme offers a unique blend of nautical-inspired fashion and the timeless elegance synonymous with the Louis Vuitton brand. The vibrant, dynamic America’s Cup logo is a historical graphic V, developed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton and framed by color blocks of red, white, and navy. This signature code forms a recurring motif throughout the collections. Now let's dive into the details of each collection.
The Riding the Waves theme offers technical pieces inspired by the precision of sailing. This collection features technical "skipper" windbreakers, shorts, and the iconic Keepall in a new, waterproof edition. The LV Rush women’s sneaker designed by Nicolas Ghesquière returns in technical mesh, rubber, and tape, while men’s LV Barracuda sneakers come in full black, full white, or a white version with a red and black LV logo. Accessories like caps and sunglasses with aerodynamic stripes evoke the speed and performance of sailing vessels.
A Day on the Deck playfully revisits Louis Vuitton’s iconic Damier and Monogram motifs in the style and colors of maritime signal flags. This theme includes reversible windbreakers, graphic short-sleeved shirts, swimwear, and bucket hats that are both sporty yet refined. For women, summery essentials such as “flag” statement pieces and color-blocked cargos bring a splash of vibrant color. The collection also features the emblematic Keepall 50 and Noé bags in patchworked Damier Flag motifs. For the perfect finishing touch, footwear like the LV Seaside mules and LV Oasis mules in Damier grained calf leather add to the relaxed, modern silhouette emphasized in this collection.
The Elegant Summer Evening theme offers sophisticated attire for dressier occasions by the sea. Women's options include long column dresses in black or white jersey crêpe with leather or metal details, accessorized with mini Capucines bags. Men's selections feature a sharp double-breasted jacket with gold-finish LV buttons, paired with breezy flared trousers and LV Glove or LV Pacific suede loafers. The collection also includes practical and versatile accessories like the Sailor sling bag, the Float wearable wallet, and sunglasses LV Shadow with Monogram lenses. An iconic statement bag such as the Keepall 50 with the Damier Flags print, is a collectible item designed especially for the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Barcelona and can be used for years to come.
Available in-store and online starting July 18th, 2024, these collections embody the spirit of the prestigious sailing event. From technical sailing attire to sophisticated evening wear, Louis Vuitton continues to set the standard for luxury fashion, celebrating its heritage while looking forward to new horizons. Join the excitement of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona and embrace the vibrant, dynamic designs that define this exclusive collection.
The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, including the Louis Vuitton Cup, will take place in Barcelona from August 29th to October 27th. Don't miss the opportunity to explore these exceptional capsule collections and celebrate this iconic event in style.
