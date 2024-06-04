Sharpie Creative Markers & Paraiso Miami Swim Week Crown 2024 Swim Upcycle Challenge Winner

After much deliberation, the judges announced ROTEM BENSAADON as the 2024 Swim Upcycle Challenge Winner. A graduating student from the Istituto Marangoni at the Miami School of Fashion and Design, Rotem impressed with her two custom-designed bikini looks, entirely crafted from recycled materials. Her designs were not only sustainable but also strikingly innovative. To complement her swimwear, Rotem created two clutch purses from recycled cans, spray-painted in metallic silver and adorned with hand-drawn prints using Sharpie Creative Markers. The paint-like, no-bleed ink of the markers brought her intricate designs to life, popping vividly against both light and dark surfaces.