Sharpie Creative Markers & Paraiso Miami Swim Week Crown 2024 Swim Upcycle Challenge Winner
In a dazzling showcase of innovation and sustainability, Sharpie Creative Markers teamed up with Paraiso’s Miami Swim Week to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a unique and forward-thinking initiative. The Swim Upcycle Challenge, held on Thursday, May 31, 2024, offered budding designers a platform to reimagine swimwear through the lens of sustainability, culminating in a runway showdown that captivated the fashion world.
A Visionary Collaboration
Sharpie Creative Markers, renowned for their versatility and vibrant colors, found an ideal partner in Paraiso’s Miami Swim Week, in collaboration with Istituto Marangoni at the Miami School of Fashion and Design. This event, celebrated for its glamorous swimwear presentations, provided the perfect stage for Sharpie's new multi-surface markers. The collaboration encouraged designers to unleash their creativity by sketching their designs on swimwear accessories using Sharpie’s latest innovation. To enhance their creations, participants finished their pieces with donated deadstock fabrics, further emphasizing the initiative's commitment to sustainability.
The Runway Showdown
On the evening of May 31st, the anticipation was palpable as five finalists took to the runway, each showcasing their unique swimwear designs. These finalists were not only vying for the title but also for invaluable mentorships, a substantial cash prize, and an extensive collection of Sharpie Creative Markers. The esteemed judging panel comprised luminaries from the fashion industry: Gina Lazaro, Vice President of Brand Management for Sharpie’s parent company, Newell Brands; Ivy Heilman, Senior Buyer for Intimates, Swim, and Active at Anthropologie; Keili Leahy, Senior Buyer at URBAN OUTFITTERS; and Madison Rexroat of ELLE Magazine.
Crowned Champion: Rotem Bensaadon
After much deliberation, the judges announced ROTEM BENSAADON as the 2024 Swim Upcycle Challenge Winner. A graduating student from the Istituto Marangoni at the Miami School of Fashion and Design, Rotem impressed with her two custom-designed bikini looks, entirely crafted from recycled materials. Her designs were not only sustainable but also strikingly innovative. To complement her swimwear, Rotem created two clutch purses from recycled cans, spray-painted in metallic silver and adorned with hand-drawn prints using Sharpie Creative Markers. The paint-like, no-bleed ink of the markers brought her intricate designs to life, popping vividly against both light and dark surfaces.
Celebrating Creativity and Sustainability
The event’s purpose transcended mere competition; it aimed to foster young talent, promote sustainability in fashion, and inspire creativity.
Create opportunity for young creator talent, support sustainability for the future of fashion, and encourage creativity and self-expression through our ‘World is Your Canvas’ campaign in celebration of the launch of Sharpie® Creative Markers.
Gina Lazaro
The sentiment resonated deeply with the audience and participants alike, highlighting the significance of sustainable practices in the fashion industry.
The Impact
Each contestant’s work remained on display at the Paraiso Swim Week main tent through June 2nd, allowing attendees to appreciate the ingenuity and craftsmanship up close. The designs showcased not only the potential of upcycled materials but also the boundless possibilities offered by Sharpie Creative Markers. This event marked a significant step forward in the conversation around eco-friendly fashion, demonstrating that creativity and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.
In Conclusion
The 2024 Swim Upcycle Challenge at Paraiso Miami Swim Week was a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and the power of creativity. Sharpie Creative Markers and Paraiso Swim Week succeeded in their mission to inspire and empower the next generation of designers, proving that the future of fashion is bright, bold, and beautifully sustainable. As the event concluded, it left an indelible mark on the fashion world, setting a new standard for how brands and events can collaborate to drive positive change.
In a world where sustainability is becoming increasingly crucial, initiatives like the Swim Upcycle Challenge remind us that the fusion of creativity and environmental consciousness can lead to truly groundbreaking results. Rotem Bensaadon’s victory serves as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging all aspiring designers to view the world as their canvas and to craft a future where fashion is not only stylish but also sustainable.
