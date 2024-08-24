It's the end of August, and the sun keeps on sunning! Technically there is still have a month left until the official end of Summer, but the sunny weather will most likely extend longer thanks to global warming. Studies have shown that summers last longer, with warmer temperatures starting earlier in the Spring and extending later into the Fall. Historical temperature records show a clear trend of increasing average temperatures over the decades. According to Summer in America is becoming hotter, longer, and more dangerous. Now that we have taken care of the not-so-pleasant news, it's still a great time to embrace all that makes up one of everyone's favorite seasons. Summer is a season of warmth, and vibrant energy! The days are longer for activities like swimming, hiking, and picnicking. The nights are warm and breezy, perfect for strolling on the beach or gazing at the stars. These activities are still doable as we head into the breezy Fall season. The not-so-great part of this time of year is the temperature fluctuations in certain parts of the country (especially the Northeast and Midwest). This time of year is a mixture of temperatures, sometimes ranging from the high sixties to the high eighties, all within the same week! Here are some great ways to transition from Summer to Fall in style!
A fabric that used to be only found in competitive sports is now super stylish. It's the perfect functional fashion fabric, and brands are using it in very cool ways. It's also come a long way from streetwear and can be worn at the office and in the evening. You can wear moisture-wicking fabrics in all seasons, and they are perfect this time of year because they dry fast, returning to their complete UPF protection quicker after getting wet from rain or sweat. These fabrics also let your skin breathe, so you can sweat naturally and stay comfy in the heat while blocking a breeze. The best thing about these fabrics is that you can style them. Here are some suggestions:
is a cute and functional jacket perfect for end-of-summer nights and cool fall days. It's made from a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable, and its stylish design makes it ideal for lounging in different environments.
offers an elevated preppy look that works seamlessly for both Summer and Fall. Its comfort and style make it versatile and fashionable for any occasion, ensuring you look and feel your best as you transition from one season to the next.
There's often plenty of rain and humidity between summer and fall, so a light rain jacket is a wise choice. We recommend the, a lightweight and breathable jacket designed for active use in wet conditions. It features a 360º ventilation system that maximizes airflow to keep you dry and comfortable, making it an ideal choice for transitioning from summer to fall.
As we move into Fall's breezy season, it's tempting to throw on a jogger and head out the door for errands or school drop-offs. Now, you can do it in style with the and by . These pieces offer a luxurious upgrade to the classic fleece jogger, crafted from an ultra-soft, stretchy cotton blend. They also have sun protection.
We also admire the functional fashion by Nike, a brand that consistently delivers. The , in particular, stands out. This track jacket, a part of the collection, is a fashion statement in itself. Its design is so appealing that it might just make you want to run all around town just to be seen wearing it. Additionally, it features a water-repellent finish, making it a practical choice for wet weather.
When most cultures worldwide think about sun protection, they think about hats! Hats are the best functional, fashionable accessory for all seasons, especially Summer into Fall. When Stephine Carter, founder of visited Australia she found their secret to sun protection. Here's what Stephine had to say about her trip and her brand: That one trip sparked my idea to pioneer a sun-protective headwear company in the United States. Twenty-five years later, our mission remains to inspire as many people as possible to live outdoors while protecting themselves from the sun. From brim to brim, our hats help maximize health and happiness while keeping you looking stylish," Since 1999, Wallaroo has been at the forefront of the headwear industry with its innovative UPF 50+, trendy designs. "It's a sunny life. Wear your hat." One of the best parts of Wallaroo Hats is they have packable unisex options!
Because you might feel more of a breeze this time of year, don't let this fool you! The sun shines bright, and the experts recommend you don't slack on sun protection! We asked celebrated Plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Johnson his thoughts on sunscreen this time of year; here was his advice: Everyone benefits from sunscreen no matter how dark the skin may be, but fairer skin individuals are more susceptible to the damage induced by prolonged sun exposure. I highly recommend Europen sunscreens because they have UVB and UVA protection, which are essential for protecting your skin from both burning and aging. Hats are great, but also add in sunglasses and clothes that block UV radiation.
This is also a transitioning time for your skin, so keep up with your skincare routine. Sheet masks are great this time of year since many of us are on the go. They are also unisex and could be foreplay with your boo before a night on the town or chilling in the jacuzzi before bed. The brand is all about that sheet mask life, with cool mask concepts like
It's also a great time to get a facial so your skin can make the transition easy. Julie Longyear, Herbal Chemist and Founder of y, suggests getting a facial that ends with SPF. Here is what she shared with Resident Magazine : Ending a facial with a zinc oxide-based sunscreen is a great idea. A facial can be very stimulating for your skin and you don't want to overwhelm skin by forcing it to deal with too much at once. Sometimes, even gentle exfoliation during a facial can increase skin sensitivity, so it's best to stick to sunscreens designed for sensitive skin after a service. You want to strengthen the skin barrier and retain as much hydration from your facial as possible.
We hope you find the magic in this season's shift and enjoy it to the fullest!
