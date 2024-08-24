Summer's Last Hurrah: Fashion & Beauty Transitions for Fall

A fabric that used to be only found in competitive sports is now super stylish. It's the perfect functional fashion fabric, and brands are using it in very cool ways. It's also come a long way from streetwear and can be worn at the office and in the evening. You can wear moisture-wicking fabrics in all seasons, and they are perfect this time of year because they dry fast, returning to their complete UPF protection quicker after getting wet from rain or sweat. These fabrics also let your skin breathe, so you can sweat naturally and stay comfy in the heat while blocking a breeze. The best thing about these fabrics is that you can style them. Here are some suggestions:

The PXG Women's Layering 1/2 Zip Pullover is a cute and functional jacket perfect for end-of-summer nights and cool fall days. It's made from a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable, and its stylish design makes it ideal for lounging in different environments.