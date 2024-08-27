Geneva Watch Days 2024: A Celebration of Horological Excellence

The philosophy behind Geneva Watch Days is simple yet profound: to create a relaxed and festive atmosphere where the public can engage with the intricate world of watchmaking. This year's event features free guided tours, expertly led by professionals certified by the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), offering an insider's view into the craftsmanship and innovation that define Swiss watchmaking.

Symposiums and panels held each afternoon will delve into the latest trends and challenges facing the industry, providing a platform for experts to share their vision. These discussions, coupled with the "Watch Reviews" on August 29 and 30, offer a comprehensive overview of the latest offerings from participating brands. For those with a competitive spirit, the "Quizz & Brunch by FHH" on August 31 will test participants' knowledge of watchmaking, adding a playful element to the event's intellectual rigor.

The charitable aspect of Geneva Watch Days is also noteworthy. Last year, a charity auction raised CHF 110,000, which was used to establish the "Pierre Amstutz Fund" in memory of the former Director of the Geneva Watchmaking School. This fund supports students in need, ensuring that the next generation of watchmakers can complete their training under optimal conditions. This year's auction is poised to continue this legacy of solidarity, reinforcing the industry's commitment to preserving its expertise.