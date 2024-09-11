ELYSIAN’s Founder Karen Floyd Brings Charities, Models and Designers together for the 2nd Annual Catwalk FurBaby Fashion Show at New York Fashion Week

ELYSIAN Impact – the philanthropic arm of ELYSIAN, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women – in partnership with DRC Ventures held the Second Annual CatWalk FurBaby event sponsored by Biolight at Sony Hall at the Paramount Hotel in New York City, at the beginning of New York Fashion Week 2024.

CatWalk FurBaby paired international fashion designers, models, rescue animals and charities together for a morning combining passion with a purpose.

New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis was the Emcee with panel of celebrity judges headed by Consuelo Vanderbilt, Carol Alt and Maribel Lieberman who handed out awards to not-for-profit organizations paired with each model-and-pet team. DJ Chloe Jane performed her new single "Dance Floor Emergency" and was also the event DJ.