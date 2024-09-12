NYFW Shows Powered by Miami Swim Week®: Color-Blocking, Leather, and Flowing Silk Dresses Dominate the Runway

The platform NYFW Shows Powered by Miami Swim Week®, returned for its second year at New York Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Originally gaining prominence in Miami as "Miami Swim Week® - The Shows," this fashion vertical, founded by Moh Ducis, brought its flair to NYC.

12 emerging and established designers from around the globe showcased their Spring/Summer 2025 collections, with the exception of Grey/Ven who presented its resort capsule collection. All of the brands displayed a series of looks ranging from swimwear to haute couture.