NYFW Shows Powered by Miami Swim Week®: Color-Blocking, Leather, and Flowing Silk Dresses Dominate the Runway

The platform NYFW Shows Powered by Miami Swim Week®, returned for its second year at New York Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.
Originally gaining prominence in Miami as "Miami Swim Week® - The Shows," this fashion vertical, founded by Moh Ducis, brought its flair to NYC.
12 emerging and established designers from around the globe showcased their Spring/Summer 2025 collections, with the exception of Grey/Ven who presented its resort capsule collection. All of the brands displayed a series of looks ranging from swimwear to haute couture.
Brands featured included Amarotto Swimwear, Andrea Venturoli, AXIL SWIM, Barquita, Danjana Fashion, Grey/Ven, ëa Lingerie, eKaye Collection, ÖFUURË, Oh Polly, Milus Rose, and Rossely Tapia.
At NYFW Shows Powered by Miami Swim Week®, the black-and-white color-block trend commanded the catwalk. The first look by Grey/Ven featured a black halter top with white side accents paired with a white textured mini skirt, emphasizing a sleek silhouette and modern minimalism. Building on this foundation, the second look by AXIL SWIM introduced timeless elegance with a chic black one-piece swimsuit, highlighted by a subtle white trim along the neckline for added sophistication. Lastly, the third look by ëa Lingerie reimagined the trend with a daring lingerie set, where bold black straps contrasted sharply with intricate white leopard print detailing, culminating in a dynamic, eye-catching design that exuded confidence and modernity.
Leather was a standout of the show! The first look by Grey/Ven features sleek black leather pants paired with a cropped jacket and contrasting bikini top, offering a modern, edgy vibe that blends sophistication with boldness. In the second look by Andrea Venturoli, a maroon leather mini-skirt with a crocheted leg overlay introduces texture and innovation, combining a rustic, hand-crafted feel with high-fashion design. The rich maroon tones elevate the leather’s chic, casual appeal. The third look by Danjana Fashion showcases an asymmetric black leather outfit with slits and wrap details, creating a striking and daring silhouette that highlights leather's versatility in bold, sultry evening wear.
Flowing silk dresses stole the spotlight. The first look by ÖFUURË showcased a bold rust and orange silk dress with delicate polka dots, flowing ruffles, and an asymmetrical hemline, combining romance and versatility, enhanced by a chic headscarf. The second look by Andrea Venturoli presented a rich burgundy floral silk dress with a voluminous silhouette and structured draping, emphasizing the fabric’s opulence and timeless elegance, perfect for day-to-night transitions. In the third look by Amarotto Swimwear, a white silk dress with vivid red floral patterns and a halter neckline offered a softer, more romantic aesthetic, balancing casual refinement and sophisticated appeal, ideal for warmer seasons.
