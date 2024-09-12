Pianegonda Illuminates the Venice Film Festival with Glamour and Artistry

At the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where the worlds of cinema and fashion effortlessly converge, one name stood out amid the glamour—Pianegonda. The renowned Italian jewelry brand left an indelible mark on this prestigious event by hosting a mesmerizing soirée at the illustrious Hotel Excelsior.
The evening was nothing short of magical, as the iconic Terrazza Cinematografo became the backdrop for a gathering that celebrated the finest in art, cinema, and design. The highlight of the night was an intimate and exclusive interview with the multi-talented actress and director, Greta Scarano, who also serves as Pianegonda’s ambassador. Scarano’s interview, part of the 'Cinematografo Incontra' series curated by Gianluca Arnone, editor-in-chief of Rivista del Cinematografo, provided guests with an inside look at her creative journey. In a moment of recognition and admiration, she was presented with the prestigious Pianegonda Special Award, honoring her outstanding contributions to film and her compelling performances.
Adding to the evening's allure, several notable actresses graced the event adorned in exquisite Pianegonda creations. Among them was Chiara Vinci, a close friend of the brand, who dazzled in some of the brand’s most coveted pieces, effortlessly blending the elegance of cinema with the artistry of fine jewelry.
The celebration didn’t end there. Pianegonda’s commitment to empowering women and championing creative excellence was further underscored when Maura Wasescha, an accomplished entrepreneur, received the Pianegonda Award for her work on the documentary A St. Moritz Story. This award highlighted the brand’s dedication to recognizing and supporting women who break boundaries and redefine success.
Looking ahead, Pianegonda’s presence at the Venice Film Festival continues to shine brightly. On August 31st, the brand will honor legendary director, screenwriter, and producer Marco Bellocchio with the esteemed Bresson Award. Following that, on September 3rd, the visionary Iranian cartoonist, director, and screenwriter Marjane Satrapi will be celebrated with the Naba Award, further cementing Pianegonda’s role as a pivotal figure at the intersection of art, cinema, and jewelry.
Through these accolades and events, Pianegonda continues to define itself as more than just a jewelry brand—it is a beacon of creativity and inspiration on the international stage. As the 81st Venice International Film Festival unfolds, Pianegonda’s legacy of elegance, empowerment, and artistic excellence will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.
