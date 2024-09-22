Dennis Basso Celebrates Generational Elegance at NYFW Spring/Summer 2025

Dennis Basso took the runway at New York Fashion Week with a collection that celebrated timeless style and the beauty of women across generations. Held at the prestigious 583 Park Avenue, Basso’s Spring/Summer 2025 show highlighted the theme of "generational dressing," reflecting his decades-long career dressing grandmothers, mothers, and daughters. His vision for this collection was rooted in the shared experience of women enjoying life’s special moments at America’s grand resorts and Mediterranean seaside getaways.
In collaboration with QVC, a brand with which Basso has been associated for over 31 years, the designer also spotlighted the “Age of Possibility,” a celebration of women over 50. QVC’s platform, created to honor women 50+ with curated products and empowering content, aligned seamlessly with Basso’s vision of ageless fashion. Several QVC looks graced the runway, showcasing pieces from the Dennis by Dennis Basso collection, which will be available on QVC for Spring/Summer 2025
The collection was a celebration of light fabrics and luxurious materials, with designs that encapsulated both the vibrancy of spring and the elegance of evening wear. Basso’s creations included a range of pieces from man-tailored jackets paired with wide-leg trousers and fitted pantsuits to flowing chiffon cocktail dresses and elegant gowns. Fabrics like chiffon, silk jacquard, embroidered lace, and printed silk gazar were paired with faux fur cropped jackets and petal-ruffle boleros, adding a playful yet sophisticated touch to the ensembles. The color palette of pale mint, sky blue, coral, and cream was elevated with touches of gold, silver, and sequins for evening wear.
A key moment of the show was when iconic actress Susan Lucci closed the runway in a custom couture gown designed by Basso. This appearance symbolized not only her embrace of the "Age of Possibility" but also the timeless elegance that Basso has always championed. Special guests from QVC’s "Q50" program, a group of influential women over 50 from diverse industries, were present to celebrate this milestone.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind his collection, Basso shared:
“Over the years, I’ve dressed the grandmothers, the mothers, and the daughters, and I wanted this collection to be a celebration of generational dressing.”
He emphasized the joy of seeing women across generations enjoy the beauty of fashion in the grand settings of American and Mediterranean resorts.
Dennis Basso’s Spring/Summer 2025 show was not just a fashion statement—it was a tribute to ageless beauty, freedom, and the power of women at every stage of life.
SHOW CREDITS MAKEUP AND HAIR: JULIEN FAREL SALON
HANDBAGS: SCOTT NELSON
PHOTOGRAPHY: GORUNWAY FOR LAUNCHMETRICS
VIDEOGRAPHY: DIAMOND GRADE MEDIA
SHOES AND ACCESSORIES: DENNIS BASSO COLLECTION
SHOW DIRECTION: AINSLEY CONNELL
PRODUCTION: BETH GOEPEL
MUSIC: “DARLING CHUCK”
