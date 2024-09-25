Gucci Spring/Summer 2025: A Celebration of Casual Grandeur

De Sarno’s creative vision is rooted in his ability to capture moments of serenity and grandeur—whether it’s the soft glow of the setting sun or the quiet confidence of casual yet refined fashion. He describes the collection as a "casual grandeur" that takes shape through his obsessions, which include meticulous tailoring, vintage-inspired lingerie, and the enduring appeal of leather.

The setting at Triennale Milano enhances the collection’s narrative. The space is a sensory journey—starting in pure white and transitioning to the deep shades of Gucci Rosso Ancora. Each room along the corridor mirrors a different hue of the sunset, transforming the environment into a series of unrepeatable moments, much like the garments themselves.