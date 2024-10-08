Awakened Hands, Awakened Minds: Louis Vuitton's Ode to 19th-Century Savoir-Faire in High Jewelry

Splendeur: A Ruby-Red Marvel

Inspired by the lace-like patterns of imperial bed designs, the Splendeur theme dazzles with its array of over 110 meticulously matched rubies. The centerpiece of this theme is a high-collar necklace featuring 52 rubies set within a woven mesh of carved gold flowers. This piece required over 3,217 hours of work by 17 setters and 30 jewelers, showcasing the Maison’s unwavering commitment to detail and precision.