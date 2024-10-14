Elton Ilirjani Rocks NO PASSWORD Urban Camo Show by Chris Mena during New York Fashion Week

Supermodel Elton Ilirjani returned to the Catwalk during New York Fashion Week to walk for Chris Mena, premiering his NO PASSWORD Urban Camo collection.
“Urban Camo" is a unisex, ready-to-wear collection designed and manufactured by luxury, sustainable-streetwear designer Chris Mena, that recontextualizes camouflage within city environments. Drawing inspiration from urban deterioration and the United States Military Complex, the throughlines of this collection showcase motifs commonly found in graffiti, discarded objects, and architectural decay. "Urban Camo" features experimental print design through the process of traditional industrial print manufacturing. Further pushing the print manipulation and the material foundation of the collection, Mena employs a diverse range of print distortion methods such as hand painting, rust-dyeing, and physical print distressing, allowing the wearer to conceptually hide in plain sight within the ever-changing complex landscape that is the modern metropolis.
“Mena” by designer Chris Mena is a high-end sustainable fashion brand based in New York, using recycled garments, and sustainable sourced fabric that are all constructed using a traditional cut & sew method. Making his first debut in NYFW 2016, he immediately caught the attention of HighSnobiety, and later made an appearance on America’s Next Top Model. With support from many different private clienteles, Mena has been able to bring his brand to life, by creating custom garments worn by models, celebrities, and influencers around the globe. For more information, please visit www.madebymena.com
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion supermodel, Ilirjani has a following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
Instagram: @Eilirjani
