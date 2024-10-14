Elton Ilirjani Rocks NO PASSWORD Urban Camo Show by Chris Mena during New York Fashion Week

“Mena” by designer Chris Mena is a high-end sustainable fashion brand based in New York, using recycled garments, and sustainable sourced fabric that are all constructed using a traditional cut & sew method. Making his first debut in NYFW 2016, he immediately caught the attention of HighSnobiety, and later made an appearance on America’s Next Top Model. With support from many different private clienteles, Mena has been able to bring his brand to life, by creating custom garments worn by models, celebrities, and influencers around the globe. For more information, please visit www.madebymena.com