Q RISING Partners with Lagos Fashion Week to Mentor Emerging African Designers

LAGOS – Q RISING (formerly QASIMI RISING), the talent incubator from London-based luxury brand Qasimi, kicks off a multi-layered partnership with Lagos Fashion Week today, with a one-day mentorship workshop for emerging designers from the region. It’s the first in a series of global mentorship events, where Q RISING hopes to scout emerging talents ahead of the incubator’s next brand intake in 2026. The designers selected for the 2026 Q RISING cohort will be provided with three years of funding (spanning six fashion seasons) and an additional seven years of mentoring, to build a strong foundation for long-term success. Applications will open next summer.
Starting Friday 25th October, Q RISING will hold a series of 1-2-1 workshops for eight emerging African designers: contemporary women’ wear label (Nigeria), (Ghana), (Ghana), (Ivory Coast), (Kenya), (Nigeria), (Nigeria), and (Nigeria). This will be followed tomorrow by a full day talks program, addressing key issues from community building to sustainability. The event, created with the support of Lagos Fashion Week Founder and Executive Director Omoyemi Akerele, aims to cultivate the boundless creativity of African fashion, while helping local talents address some of the unique challenges to building a brand.
"At Q RISING, we believe that meaningful design transcends borders, and our partnership with Lagos Fashion Week is a testament to that belief. By offering mentorship and resources, we hope to cultivate a new wave of designers whose work reflects both their local heritage and a broader global narrative,” says Hoor-Al-Qasimi, Creative Director of Qasimi and president of the Sharjah Art Foundation.
Q RISING formerly known as QASIMI RISING, is a talent incubator spearheaded by Al Qasimi, launched in QASIMI’s native Sharjah, UAE in 2023, with the aim of nurturing creative talent from the Global South. A separate division from the QASIMI brand, the initiative has been rebranded to distinguish its work from the QASIMI label.
Under the guidance of Q RISING, inaugural winner Omer Asim continues to scale his business. To coincide with Lagos Fashion Week Q RISING will launch a month-long residency at Lagos luxury retailer Temple Muse from 26th October, showcasing 2024 Q RISING winner Omer Asim alongside QASIMI and menswear brand APAR.
