Kathy Hilton and Lorna Murray Team up to Launch The Dress Circle Collection Featuring Over 200 Quintessential Hats, Scarves and Tote Bags

Lorna Murray is an ethical and sustainable Australian brand, where effortless glamour meets handcrafted luxury.

Inspired by rich craft-based histories, eclectic urban environments and natural landscapes, the Lorna Murray muse is a global wanderer, a style-seeker and artisanal enthusiast.

Voted “Best Overall” Hat Brand by Vogue Australia, and featured on the runway both internationally and in Australia, Lorna Murray has become one of Australia’s most recognisable “must have” sustainable accessory brands in the world and is stocked globally to 450+ stockists in the United States, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, The Middle East, The Caribbean, and New Zealand.

Lorna Murray’s distinctive designs have developed a cult brand loved globally by fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, artists and influencers alike including Kathy Hilton, Millie Bobby Brown, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rutherford, Mathilde Favier, Scout LaRue Willis, Tara Milk Tea, Gai & Kate Waterhouse (Australia), Pip Edwards (Australia) and Neale Whitaker (Australia), just to name a few.

Lorna Murray was born from decades of knowledge, expertise and experience in traditional textile techniques and contemporary art practices. Trained as a visual artist, Lorna first conceived her unique foldable hat design over 20 years ago.

Lorna and her dedicated team in Sydney are working closely with artisanal communities in Indonesia, India, Ecuador and throughout Asia to bring dynamic new collections each season to all lovers of the brand. It is at her studio in Sydney and in the culturally rich artisan communities of South-East Asia where Lorna spends extended periods of time each year that inspiration takes place for the development of her next collections.