Kathy Hilton and Lorna Murray Team up to Launch The Dress Circle Collection Featuring Over 200 Quintessential Hats, Scarves and Tote Bags

Exclusive Collection Available Starting November 11th at www.lornamurray.com.au
(Los Angeles, CA, November 14, 2024) – Lorna Murray, the artisanal, ethical and sustainable Australian brand has exclusively collaborated with style icon, designer and actress Kathy Hilton in what is set to be a highly sought after collection entitled The Dress Circle. The collection encapsulates quintessential resort glamour, where sophistication, fun and elegance take center stage featuring over 200 styles and colorways across a range of exquisitely considered foldable fiber hats, Panama hats, soft bucket hats, pure silk scarves and tote bags in multiple sizes. Pieces range from US$115-$398 and AUD$145-$475 and are available for purchase on lornamurray.com, with shipping available worldwide.
Kathy Hilton has been setting fashion trends for decades and is one of the most recognizable fashion icons across America. Kathy sent influencers and followers alike into a spin when she first wore Lorna Murray’s signature pleated Capri hats on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and will be sporting the new collection in the series’ upcoming season. Lorna Murray
“I am a long-time fan and client of Lorna Murray and all of her accessories. I am so excited to be launching this collection that I will be wearing year-round. For this collection, inspired by my favorite places and things, I am thrilled with how we brought them to life across hats, bags and scarves in the most fabulous colors and illustrations.”
Kathy Hilton
With sustainability, natural fibers and artisanal techniques at the forefront, which Lorna Murray is renowned for, together, they bring Kathy’s iconic colorful summer soiree vision to life. Each piece in this beautiful collection is a limited-edition work of art that exemplifies the union between classic sophistication and casual fun, which is conveyed through kaleidoscopic colorways including nautical coral, perky polka dots, lashings of candy stripes, crayon colors, blushing ballet pinks, punchy poolside color palettes and sundrenched themes of alternating colors including hallmarks of retro flair. “Collaborating with Kathy on this collection - The Dress Circle - has been an absolute joy. Her kind genuine nature, innate flair for fashion, and keen eye for design have brought a unique vibrancy to the collection. Together, we have crafted a resort collection that embodies chic feminine elegance, playfulness and a sense of fun, perfect for the modern muse,” said Murray.
With a nod to the scenes of a Slim Aarons photo shoot, the recently released Palm Royale TV series and Hollywood golden glamour, this collection has it all with hand drawn illustrations featuring Kathy’s favorite places with poolside monkeys wearing hats amongst flamingos and palm trees, Kathy’s favorite flower Lily of the Valley, four leaf clovers, embroidered detailing, and sumptuous hand-woven and hand-dyed materials. The coastal collection embodies effortless nautical charm and timeless appeal in shades of tangerine, coral and summer white while the Capri, aptly named Front Row is classically beautiful with its jasmine white trim; Calypso is inspired by summer fun with cocktails by the boardwalk and July encapsulates an all-American style with its iconic red, white and blue.
Lorna Murray is an ethical and sustainable Australian brand, where effortless glamour meets handcrafted luxury.
Inspired by rich craft-based histories, eclectic urban environments and natural landscapes, the Lorna Murray muse is a global wanderer, a style-seeker and artisanal enthusiast.
Voted “Best Overall” Hat Brand by Vogue Australia, and featured on the runway both internationally and in Australia, Lorna Murray has become one of Australia’s most recognisable “must have” sustainable accessory brands in the world and is stocked globally to 450+ stockists in the United States, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, The Middle East, The Caribbean, and New Zealand.
Lorna Murray’s distinctive designs have developed a cult brand loved globally by fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, artists and influencers alike including Kathy Hilton, Millie Bobby Brown, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rutherford, Mathilde Favier, Scout LaRue Willis, Tara Milk Tea, Gai & Kate Waterhouse (Australia), Pip Edwards (Australia) and Neale Whitaker (Australia), just to name a few.
Lorna Murray was born from decades of knowledge, expertise and experience in traditional textile techniques and contemporary art practices. Trained as a visual artist, Lorna first conceived her unique foldable hat design over 20 years ago.
Lorna and her dedicated team in Sydney are working closely with artisanal communities in Indonesia, India, Ecuador and throughout Asia to bring dynamic new collections each season to all lovers of the brand. It is at her studio in Sydney and in the culturally rich artisan communities of South-East Asia where Lorna spends extended periods of time each year that inspiration takes place for the development of her next collections.
Kathy Hilton is a multi-hyphenate who has worn many hats such as actress, TV star, philanthropist, business owner, and designer. Kathy has appeared on two seasons of Peacock’s Paris in Love along with Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Her formidable entrepreneurial spirit first became apparent when she opened her own gift and antique store on Sunset Boulevard and was soon appearing on QVC and HSN to showcase her successful home and beauty lines. Applying her notorious fashion savvy, Kathy later designed a globally sought-after fashion line that was sold in stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty boutiques around the country. She has recently collaborated with brands including Ruggable, Anna Zuckerman Jewelry, No7, Smirnoff, and more.
Hilton's influence extends far beyond the realm of business, fashion and entertainment and she is a devoted advocate for numerous charitable causes, including The Make a Wish Foundation, The Los Angeles Mission, Race to Erase MS Foundation, The Starlight Children’s, and City of Hope.
Kathy is also a long-standing ally of LGBTQ community, working tirelessly with GLAAD to further human and gay rights and with her daughter Paris served as the Grand Marshal of the Gay Pride Parade
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!