Complete Your Style: Black Friday Deals on Every CIGA Design Watch Collection

This Black Friday, elevate your wardrobe with a timepiece from CIGA Design that doesn’t just tell time—it completes your style. Known for their avant-garde approach to watchmaking, CIGA Design’s Black Friday event offers up to 30% off on every collection, making it the perfect time to find the watch that reflects your unique personality.
Running from November 21 to December 2, this limited-time sale is your chance to own an award-winning CIGA watch that embodies originality, sophistication, and artistry.
Founded in 2016, CIGA Design has redefined the meaning of wristwatches. They view each piece as a blend of function and art, inspired by the Bauhaus principle that “form follows function.” Their dedication to craftsmanship and design has earned them global recognition, including the prestigious GPHG Challenge Award for the Series U - Blue Planet in 2021, making it the first Chinese watch to receive this honor.
CIGA Design’s watches cater to diverse tastes and interests, ensuring that there’s a piece to suit every style. With collaborations with top designers across the world, their collections are a fusion of cultural motifs, contemporary aesthetics, and cutting-edge mechanics. This Black Friday, CIGA’s complete collection is on sale, offering something unique for every style aficionado.
Let’s explore the full range of CIGA Design’s collection to help you find a watch that not only complements your style but also makes a statement.
The Series U - Blue Planet is perfect for those who cherish both elegance and environmental awareness. This watch features a rotating globe dial that symbolizes Earth’s rotation, creating an engaging and interactive experience. With CIGA’s Asynchronous Tracking Technology, the hour and minute hands move in harmony with the Earth’s rotation, allowing for time reading with just one hand. The Blue Planet is crafted from eco-friendly materials, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Its artistic design and scratch-resistant finish make it an ideal choice for the environmentally conscious trendsetter.
The Blue Planet Gilding Version adds a touch of opulence to the original Blue Planet design. Featuring 24K gilding and intricate micro-engraving that replicates Earth’s terrain, this version is an elegant statement piece. Its refined ceramic case provides a silky, smooth finish, making it as pleasant to wear as it is to look at. Whether you’re dressing up for an event or elevating your daily attire, the Blue Planet Gilding Version complements any outfit with its blend of luxury and environmental consciousness.
The Eye of Horus watch from the Series X collection is inspired by Egyptian mythology and symbolizes protection, power, and insight. This watch features a skeletonized design that exposes its intricate mechanics, allowing the wearer to appreciate its complex craftsmanship. Built with a high-quality ceramic case and durable silicone strap, this timepiece is scratch-resistant and shockproof. Ideal for those who appreciate both mythological motifs and modern aesthetics, the Eye of Horus completes any style with its unique cultural touch.
The Series Z - Edge is a bold yet minimalist choice, inspired by modern architecture. With its square case and exposed skeleton design, it exudes a sleek sophistication that’s perfect for the modern minimalist. The watch’s scratch-resistant and shockproof features make it both durable and stylish, easily adapting to both professional and casual outfits. The Edge is for those who appreciate clean lines and simplicity—a true testament to the “less is more” philosophy.
Inspired by Chinese mythology, the Dragon Tourbillon is an artistic tribute to the legendary dragon. This watch features a golden dragon bridge carved with meticulous detail, making it a focal point of the design. The super black dial adds contrast to highlight the dragon’s elegance, creating a striking visual effect.
Crafted from natural agate and accented with diamond-set hands, the Dragon Tourbillon is a luxurious choice for those who appreciate cultural art. This watch is perfect for adding a touch of mystique and grandeur to any outfit.
The Everest Tourbillon is a tribute to the spirit of adventure and resilience, inspired by Mount Everest. Its dial mimics the rugged texture of the mountain, symbolizing strength and endurance. Built with a 316L stainless steel case, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and water resistance, the Everest is designed for those who seek adventure both in nature and in life.
This timepiece pairs effortlessly with outdoor gear but also adds a touch of rugged elegance to everyday attire.
CIGA Design doesn’t just create watches—they create timeless pieces that complete your style. With a focus on craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and innovative design, each CIGA watch reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity. The versatility of each watch makes it easy to find a piece that aligns with your style, whether it’s minimalist, luxurious, adventurous, or culturally inspired.
From the award-winning Blue Planet to the mythologically rich Dragon Tourbillon, each timepiece brings a different dimension to personal style. CIGA’s design philosophy, rooted in the Bauhaus principle of “form follows function,” ensures that every watch is both aesthetically pleasing and functionally superior. With such a range of designs, CIGA Design’s watches serve as the finishing touch that can elevate any wardrobe.
This Black Friday, don’t miss the opportunity to add a CIGA Design watch to your collection. Each piece is crafted with precision, passion, and purpose, offering a unique story that resonates with diverse tastes. Whether you’re looking to embrace eco-conscious luxury, delve into mythological symbolism, or showcase modern minimalism, CIGA Design’s collection has the perfect watch to complete your style.
The sale runs from November 21 to December 2, with up to 30% off on all watches. This limited-time event is your chance to own an iconic CIGA timepiece that enhances any outfit or occasion. Complete your style this Black Friday with a watch that embodies both artistry and functionality—because true style is timeless, just like a CIGA Design watch.
