MARCOLIN and PUCCI EYEWEAR Celebrate the New Collection at the SoHo Miami Pool House

MARCOLIN and PUCCI EYEWEAR hosted an intimate event to celebrate the release of their latest eyewear collection at the SoHo Miami Pool House on Thursday, November 21st.
The celebration spotlighted Pucci Eyewear’s new collection for the season, a true embodiment of artistry and heritage. The Fishtail logo borrowed from the RTW collections, and an incomparable burst of color inspired the design of this season’s eyewear.
Prints are the protagonists of these new frames that reinterpret the look of this eyewear with great visual impact. Patterns alternate with color blocking on the inside or outside of the individual styles, creating chromatic movement that accentuates the Maison’s exclusive and polychromatic Iride print.
The Iride print, seamlessly woven into the identity of Pucci Eyewear, transformed each piece into a charismatic statement of individuality and refined elegance. From bold shapes to intricate detailing, the collection encapsulated the spirit of the Brand—vivid, iconic and endlessly inspiring.
Guests celebrated the inimitable charm of Pucci Eyewear in one of Miami’s most stylish settings, immersing themselves in a vibrant showcase of design and creativity.
Sunglasses with a butterfly shape and soft, rounded lines. The style features bursts of vibrant color alternating with monochromatic versions. Frames are characterized by the innovative contrast between interior and exterior, with the Iride print defining the vivacious personality of this silhouette.
Sunglasses with oval lenses and a curvy, geometric design on the front. The iconic style features the new Iride print on the inside or outside of the frame, in contrast with solid hues. The temples are characterized by the brand logo with two small intertwined fish that form the letter P.
Cat-eye inspired sunglasses with a bold look. This frame with sleek, strong lines features elegant color contrasts and subtle transparencies for a contemporary woman.
This metal pilot frame with a timeless design and unisex silhouette is enhanced by the brilliant colors of the temple tips and lenses. The iconic fishtail embellishment joins the temples to the front.
Marcolin is a worldwide leading company in the eyewear industry founded in 1961 in the heart of the Veneto eyewear district, in Italy. It stands out for the unique ability to combine craftsmanship with advanced technologies through the constant pursuit of excellence and continuous innovation. The portfolio includes house brands (WEB EYEWEAR, ic!berlin) and over twenty licensed brands. Through its own direct network and global partners, Marcolin distributes its products in more than 125 countries. www.marcolin.com
