The Metal Moment: Pair Eyewear’s Sleek New Frames Collection

Metal is more than a material—it’s a statement. This season, as polished hardware dominates both runways and street style, Pair Eyewear steps confidently into the spotlight with its new Metal Base Frames Collection, just launched August 20, 2025. Designed for those who demand both elegance and endurance, these eight new silhouettes redefine what eyewear can be: functional artistry that keeps pace with the world of modern elegance.