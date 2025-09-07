Louis Vuitton Expands and Redesigns Orlando Women’s Store at Mall at Millenia
Source: Louis Vuitton
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Louis Vuitton has unveiled its newly expanded and renovated Women’s store at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, marking a significant moment in the Maison’s ongoing commitment to craftsmanship, design innovation, and luxury retail experiences. The reimagined boutique, devoted entirely to the Louis Vuitton Women’s universe, now offers an elevated destination for leather goods, ready-to-wear, footwear, hardsided trunks, fine jewelry, watches, fragrance, and beauty.
A Destination for Design and Savoir-Faire
Inside, the store embodies Louis Vuitton’s signature visual codes, blending sophistication with a sense of place. Expansive displays for leather goods, shoes, and apparel are complemented by a newly dedicated area for watches and jewelry. Fine art plays a prominent role in the interiors, most notably a bold work by Daniel Klewer, whose distinctive linear tactility technique adds unexpected depth and texture through material manipulation.
The expanded layout encourages exploration, offering an experience that feels as much like a curated gallery as a retail space. Every detail reinforces the House’s philosophy of marrying function with artistry.
Curated Collections and Rare Pieces
The Orlando location presents a meticulously selected range of both seasonal collections and signature Louis Vuitton creations, each curated to reflect the city’s lifestyle and clientele. The Women’s universe is showcased in full, including exceptional pieces of fine diamond jewelry. Among the standouts is the Tumbler collection — necklace, bracelet, earrings, and ring — characterized by sharp geometric lines and timeless elegance. These jewels pay tribute to a Louis Vuitton icon that dates back to 1896, when Georges-Louis Vuitton first adorned trunks with the LV initials in honor of his father.
Collectors will also find one of only two limited-edition LV x TM Courrier Lozine Carré Cherry trunks available in the United States. This playful reinterpretation of the Courrier Lozine Carré celebrates the second edition of the Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami collaboration, blending heritage with contemporary artistry.
Beauty Joins the Experience
Adding a new dimension to the boutique, the space now houses a dedicated area for La Beauté Louis Vuitton, the House’s newly launched beauty line. The collection includes 55 LV Rouge lipstick shades, 10 LV Baume lip balm shades, eight LV Ombres eyeshadow palettes, and a range of beauty accessories — all reflecting the same attention to detail and quality that define the brand’s fashion and leather goods.
A Continuation of a Legacy
Since its founding in 1854, Louis Vuitton has defined an “Art of Travel” that merges creativity, elegance, and practicality. This Orlando expansion reflects the Maison’s enduring philosophy — honoring its heritage while embracing contemporary design and innovation. Through partnerships with artists, architects, and designers, Louis Vuitton continues to push the boundaries of luxury retail, ensuring that each boutique is not just a store but an experience.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter