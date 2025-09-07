Louis Vuitton Expands and Redesigns Orlando Women’s Store at Mall at Millenia

The Orlando location presents a meticulously selected range of both seasonal collections and signature Louis Vuitton creations, each curated to reflect the city’s lifestyle and clientele. The Women’s universe is showcased in full, including exceptional pieces of fine diamond jewelry. Among the standouts is the Tumbler collection — necklace, bracelet, earrings, and ring — characterized by sharp geometric lines and timeless elegance. These jewels pay tribute to a Louis Vuitton icon that dates back to 1896, when Georges-Louis Vuitton first adorned trunks with the LV initials in honor of his father.