Bremont Unveils the Altitude MB Meteor Stealth Grey
Source: Bremont
Reported By:
British watchmaker has introduced the Altitude MB Meteor Stealth Grey, the latest evolution in its long-standing collaboration with Martin-Baker, the engineering company behind over 75% of the world’s aircraft ejection seat technology. Limited to just 400 pieces worldwide, the new timepiece blends tactical-grade performance with a sleek, modern aesthetic — an unmistakable nod to the stealth aircraft and naval vessels that inspired its design.
Engineering Meets Aviation Heritage
Part of the Altitude MB collection, the Stealth Grey builds on the April 2025 debut of the MB Meteor, integrating cutting-edge materials, refined ergonomics, and significant technical advancements into Bremont’s signature dual-crown, 42mm Trip-Tick case.
Crafted from treated Grade 2 titanium with a textured, ultra-matt finish, the case absorbs light to reduce glare, while its knurled black PVD central barrel reinforces the MB line’s rugged reputation. The new concave, angled bezel profile and “glass box” sapphire crystal deliver both visual clarity and wrist presence.
Dual knurled crowns — at 2 o’clock for winding and setting, and 4 o’clock for the bi-directional Roto-Click inner bezel — have been re-engineered for smoother operation, ensuring precision control even in demanding environments.
A Dial Born from the Cosmos
The Stealth Grey’s dial features a meteorite-inspired embossed texture, created by scanning the surface of an actual meteorite and stamping the pattern onto a brass plate. Treated with a durable electro-applied finish, it offers a stylized interpretation of the extraterrestrial material while enhancing resilience.
Applied numerals and indexes filled with Super-LumiNova® (blue emission) ensure readability in low light. Pops of yellow — including the “lollipop” seconds hand, looped ejection-handle counterweight, and cockpit-inspired detailing around the date window — reference Martin-Baker’s safety markings, a visual connection to the watch’s aviation pedigree.
Precision and Protection at the Core
At its heart, the Altitude MB Meteor Stealth Grey is powered by Bremont’s BB14-AH automatic movement, built on a Le Joux Perret calibre. Featuring 24 jewels and a 68-hour power reserve, the movement is suspended in a flexible rubber mount for shock absorption and encased within a soft-iron shield for magnetic resistance.
An exhibition caseback reveals the finely finished gunmetal-grey rotor with Geneva Stripes, a subtle reminder of the mechanical artistry beneath its utilitarian exterior.
Built for Performance and Endurance
Completing the watch is a matte titanium bracelet with quick-release functionality, designed for comfort and durability in both aviation and everyday wear. Water-resistant to 100 meters, the Stealth Grey is engineered for reliability in the air, on land, and at sea — embodying Bremont’s “Take It Further” mantra.
A Testament to British Watchmaking
Since its founding in 2002, Bremont has remained committed to producing high-performance tool watches that honor the spirit of exploration and engineering excellence. The Altitude MB Meteor Stealth Grey stands as a modern testament to that ethos — a precision instrument equally at home in the cockpit or on the wrist of a discerning collector.
