Bremont Unveils the Altitude MB Meteor Stealth Grey

Part of the Altitude MB collection, the Stealth Grey builds on the April 2025 debut of the MB Meteor, integrating cutting-edge materials, refined ergonomics, and significant technical advancements into Bremont’s signature dual-crown, 42mm Trip-Tick case.

Crafted from treated Grade 2 titanium with a textured, ultra-matt finish, the case absorbs light to reduce glare, while its knurled black PVD central barrel reinforces the MB line’s rugged reputation. The new concave, angled bezel profile and “glass box” sapphire crystal deliver both visual clarity and wrist presence.

Dual knurled crowns — at 2 o’clock for winding and setting, and 4 o’clock for the bi-directional Roto-Click inner bezel — have been re-engineered for smoother operation, ensuring precision control even in demanding environments.