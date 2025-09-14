YachtWorld and SeaNet Yachts Bring Superyacht Glamour to New York Fashion Week
Source: YachtWorld
Reported By:
In a rare convergence of haute couture and the luxury yachting world, and will host an invitation-only runway experience during New York Fashion Week that redefines what a fashion show can be.
On Saturday, September 13, 2025, the Benetti Delfino 95 “M/Y Bella Luna” — a 95-foot Italian-built superyacht — will transform into an opulent floating runway for a private Yacht Runway Show & Sunset Cruise. The event, limited to just 25 hand-selected guests, is part of the new YachtWorld Adventures series, designed to spotlight the most extraordinary destinations and moments in luxury yachting.
Fashion Meets the Superyacht Lifestyle
Set against the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty, the evening will pair curated designer looks from Hilton Hollis with the elegance of Italian yacht design. The runway will span the yacht’s flybridge, bow, and jacuzzi deck, creating an immersive, cinematic fashion presentation enhanced by ambient music, golden-hour lighting, and panoramic harbor views.
Guests will be welcomed on board with champagne and light gourmet bites before embarking on a golden-hour cruise down the Hudson River. As the yacht glides past Lower Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and Governors Island, the experience will be captured by a dedicated film and photography crew, ensuring every moment is documented in true New York Fashion Week style.
“YachtWorld is more than a marketplace – it's a gateway to the world's most extraordinary adventures.”
Ryan McVinney, Global Director of Content at YachtWorld
“This collaboration with SeaNet Yachts during New York Fashion Week is more than a visual spectacle – it's a statement about how lifestyle, culture, and technology are shaping the future of yacht ownership. By hosting a fashion show on a 100-foot superyacht, we're showcasing the beauty and power of these vessels in a bold and creative way while inspiring the next generation of yacht owners, connecting them with top yacht builders, trusted brokers, and world-class experiences that define yachting.”
Ryan McVinney
Showcasing Modern Superyacht Ownership
The event also offers a window into SeaNet Yachts’ fractional ownership program, an alternative to traditional full ownership that allows buyers to enjoy the superyacht lifestyle for the time they actually use.
“At SeaNet Yachts, co-ownership isn't just about affordability, it's about creating a smarter, more efficient way to own a superyacht."
Alexis Trolan, Manager at SeaNet Yachts
“Many of our owners lead fast-paced lives and can only enjoy their yacht for part of the year. Our model allows them to invest in the time they actually use, without compromising the luxury, service, or exclusivity they expect.”
Alexis Trolan
Trolan compared the model to innovative ownership approaches in other luxury sectors:
“Partnering with YachtWorld during one of New York's most influential weeks gives us the opportunity to showcase how modern ownership can align with modern life. Similar to what Pacaso has done for luxury real estate and NetJets for private aviation, SeaNet is reshaping yacht ownership for today's time-conscious lifestyle. Bella Luna represents the timeless design and quality our clients expect, and is one of several Benettis in our growing fleet.”
Alexis Trolan
A Boutique-Scale Event with Global Resonance
While the guest list is intentionally intimate, the impact of the evening is intended to extend far beyond the Hudson. The captured content will highlight the Benetti Delfino 95’s elegant interiors, expansive outdoor entertainment spaces, and versatility for hosting high-profile events — all framed within the energy of New York Fashion Week.
In doing so, the collaboration underscores a shared vision between YachtWorld and SeaNet Yachts: to elevate the perception of yachting by pairing it with experiences that speak to design, culture, and lifestyle aspirations. For the select few on board, it promises a rare perspective — not just of New York’s skyline, but of how luxury ownership models and experiential marketing are reshaping the superyacht industry.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter