YachtWorld and SeaNet Yachts Bring Superyacht Glamour to New York Fashion Week

In a rare convergence of haute couture and the luxury yachting world, YachtWorld and SeaNet Yachts will host an invitation-only runway experience during New York Fashion Week that redefines what a fashion show can be.

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, the Benetti Delfino 95 “M/Y Bella Luna” — a 95-foot Italian-built superyacht — will transform into an opulent floating runway for a private Yacht Runway Show & Sunset Cruise. The event, limited to just 25 hand-selected guests, is part of the new YachtWorld Adventures series, designed to spotlight the most extraordinary destinations and moments in luxury yachting.